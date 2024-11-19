Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 19-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 19, 2024 10:15 AM IST

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold is Rs. 76493.0 in Delhi, while 1 kg of silver is priced at Rs. 92500.0 in the same city.

On November 19, 2024, the price of 24 carat gold has seen an increase. The current rate is 7649.3 per gram, reflecting an upward movement of 680.0. Furthermore, the rate for 22 carat gold stands at 7013.3 per gram, which is an increase of 620.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In terms of fluctuations, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by 1.58% over the past week, and by 4.96% over the last month. The silver rate remains unchanged at 92500.0 per kg.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is 76493.0 for 10 grams. This marks a rise from 75823.0 per 10 grams recorded yesterday, November 18, 2024, and from 77023.0 per 10 grams from the previous week on November 13, 2024.

As for silver in Delhi, the rate today is 92500.0 per kg, a slight decrease from 92600.0 per kg yesterday and down from 94100.0 per kg last week.

Moving to Chennai, the gold rate today is 76341.0 for 10 grams, an increase from 75671.0 yesterday, and a decrease from 76871.0 last week.

In Chennai, the silver rate is currently 101600.0 per kg, down from 101700.0 yesterday and from 103700.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate stands at 76347.0 for 10 grams, which is an increase from 75677.0 yesterday and a decrease from 76877.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is 91800.0 per kg, down from 91900.0 yesterday and from 93400.0 last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate is noted at 76345.0 for 10 grams, up from 75675.0 yesterday and down from 76875.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata is 93300.0 per kg, a decrease from 93400.0 yesterday and from 94900.0 last week.

Additionally, the gold futures for December 2024 on the MCX are trading at 75420.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 0.497 at the time of this report.

The silver futures for March 2025 on the MCX are trading at 93350.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of 0.539 at the time of this report.

It is important to note that gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly affect pricing. Furthermore, international influences such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates within the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
