Today Gold Rate 19-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

On November 19, 2024, the price of 24 carat gold has seen an increase. The current rate is ₹7649.3 per gram, reflecting an upward movement of ₹680.0. Furthermore, the rate for 22 carat gold stands at ₹7013.3 per gram, which is an increase of ₹620.0. Gold silver image

In terms of fluctuations, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by 1.58% over the past week, and by 4.96% over the last month. The silver rate remains unchanged at ₹92500.0 per kg.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is ₹76493.0 for 10 grams. This marks a rise from ₹75823.0 per 10 grams recorded yesterday, November 18, 2024, and from ₹77023.0 per 10 grams from the previous week on November 13, 2024.

As for silver in Delhi, the rate today is ₹92500.0 per kg, a slight decrease from ₹92600.0 per kg yesterday and down from ₹94100.0 per kg last week.

Moving to Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹76341.0 for 10 grams, an increase from ₹75671.0 yesterday, and a decrease from ₹76871.0 last week.

In Chennai, the silver rate is currently ₹101600.0 per kg, down from ₹101700.0 yesterday and from ₹103700.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate stands at ₹76347.0 for 10 grams, which is an increase from ₹75677.0 yesterday and a decrease from ₹76877.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹91800.0 per kg, down from ₹91900.0 yesterday and from ₹93400.0 last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate is noted at ₹76345.0 for 10 grams, up from ₹75675.0 yesterday and down from ₹76875.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata is ₹93300.0 per kg, a decrease from ₹93400.0 yesterday and from ₹94900.0 last week.

Additionally, the gold futures for December 2024 on the MCX are trading at ₹75420.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of ₹0.497 at the time of this report.

The silver futures for March 2025 on the MCX are trading at ₹93350.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of ₹0.539 at the time of this report.

It is important to note that gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly affect pricing. Furthermore, international influences such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates within the Indian market.