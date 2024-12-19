Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 19-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 19, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 78003.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 95500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate decreased on Thursday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7800.3 per gm, down by 180.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7151.3 per gm, down by 170.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 2.02%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -1.02%. The silver rate is 95500.0 per kg, by 0.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: Gold rate in Delhi today is 78003.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 18-12-2024, the price of gold was 78053.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 13-12-2024 was 79633.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: Silver rate in Delhi today is 95500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 18-12-2024, the price of silver was 95500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 13-12-2024 was 99700.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: Gold rate in Chennai today is 77851.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 18-12-2024, the price of gold was 77901.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 13-12-2024 was 79481.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: Silver rate in Chennai today is 102600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 18-12-2024, the price of silver was 102600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 13-12-2024 was 106800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: Gold rate in Mumbai today is 77857.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 18-12-2024, the price of gold was 77907.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 13-12-2024 was 79487.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: Silver rate in Mumbai today is 94800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 18-12-2024, the price of silver was 94800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 13-12-2024 was 99000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: Gold rate in Kolkata today is 77855.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 18-12-2024, the price of gold was 77905.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 13-12-2024 was 79485.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: Silver rate in Kolkata today is 96300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 18-12-2024, the price of silver was 96300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 13-12-2024 was 100500.0/Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at 75880.0 per 10 gm, down by 1.008 at the time of publishing. The silver July 2025 MCX futures were trading at 91885.0 per kg, down by 2.157 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
