Today Gold Rate 20-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 20, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 81273.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 99500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate decreased on Monday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8127.3 per gm, down by 10.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7451.3 per gm, down by 10.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -1.47%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -4.7%. The silver rate is 99500.0 per kg, down by 100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 81273.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 19-01-2025, the price of gold was 81453.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 14-01-2025 was 80253.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 99500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 19-01-2025, the price of silver was 99700.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 14-01-2025 was 97700.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 81121.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 19-01-2025, the price of gold was 81301.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 14-01-2025 was 80101.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 106600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 19-01-2025, the price of silver was 106800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 14-01-2025 was 104800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 81127.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 19-01-2025, the price of gold was 81307.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 14-01-2025 was 80107.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 98800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 19-01-2025, the price of silver was 99000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 14-01-2025 was 97000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 81125.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 19-01-2025, the price of gold was 81305.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 14-01-2025 was 80105.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 100300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 19-01-2025, the price of silver was 100500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 14-01-2025 was 98500.0/Kg.

The gold June 2025 MCX futures were trading at 80855.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.128 at the time of publishing.

The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at 93605.0 per kg, up by 0.016 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
