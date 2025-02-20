Today Gold Rate 20-02-2025: Check latest prices in your city

On February 20, 2025, the price of 24 carat gold has increased to ₹8783.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹700.0. The price for 22 carat gold is reported at ₹8048.3 per gram, which is an increase of ₹600.0. Gold silver image

In terms of percentage changes, the rate of 24 carat gold has seen a variation of 0.5% over the past week, while there has been a decline of 6.21% in the last month. The current rate of silver stands at ₹103500.0 per kg with no change.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is ₹87833.0 for 10 grams. This marks an increase from ₹86803.0 per 10 grams yesterday (February 19, 2025), and an increase from ₹87233.0 per 10 grams recorded last week (February 14, 2025).

Regarding silver prices in Delhi, the rate is currently ₹103500.0 per kg. This remains unchanged from ₹103500.0 per kg yesterday and represents an increase from ₹102500.0 per kg from the previous week.

In Chennai, the price of gold today is ₹87681.0 per 10 grams, up from ₹86651.0 per 10 grams yesterday and ₹87081.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai is currently ₹110600.0 per kg, unchanged from the previous day and an increase from ₹109600.0 per kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹87687.0 per 10 grams, compared to ₹86657.0 per 10 grams yesterday and ₹87087.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai is reported at ₹102800.0 per kg, remaining unchanged from yesterday and up from ₹101800.0 per kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹87685.0 per 10 grams, an increase from ₹86655.0 per 10 grams yesterday and ₹87085.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata is currently ₹104300.0 per kg, unchanged from yesterday and up from ₹103300.0 per kg last week.

At the time of reporting, the gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹84800.0 per 10 gm, up by ₹0.422, while the silver July 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹99322.0 per kg, up by ₹0.259.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international dynamics such as the global economic state and the strength of the US dollar in relation to other currencies also significantly impact gold rates in the Indian market.