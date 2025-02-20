Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 20-02-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 20, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 87833.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 103500.0/Kg in Delhi.

On February 20, 2025, the price of 24 carat gold has increased to 8783.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of 700.0. The price for 22 carat gold is reported at 8048.3 per gram, which is an increase of 600.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In terms of percentage changes, the rate of 24 carat gold has seen a variation of 0.5% over the past week, while there has been a decline of 6.21% in the last month. The current rate of silver stands at 103500.0 per kg with no change.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is 87833.0 for 10 grams. This marks an increase from 86803.0 per 10 grams yesterday (February 19, 2025), and an increase from 87233.0 per 10 grams recorded last week (February 14, 2025).

Regarding silver prices in Delhi, the rate is currently 103500.0 per kg. This remains unchanged from 103500.0 per kg yesterday and represents an increase from 102500.0 per kg from the previous week.

In Chennai, the price of gold today is 87681.0 per 10 grams, up from 86651.0 per 10 grams yesterday and 87081.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai is currently 110600.0 per kg, unchanged from the previous day and an increase from 109600.0 per kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 87687.0 per 10 grams, compared to 86657.0 per 10 grams yesterday and 87087.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai is reported at 102800.0 per kg, remaining unchanged from yesterday and up from 101800.0 per kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 87685.0 per 10 grams, an increase from 86655.0 per 10 grams yesterday and 87085.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata is currently 104300.0 per kg, unchanged from yesterday and up from 103300.0 per kg last week.

At the time of reporting, the gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 84800.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.422, while the silver July 2025 MCX futures were trading at 99322.0 per kg, up by 0.259.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international dynamics such as the global economic state and the strength of the US dollar in relation to other currencies also significantly impact gold rates in the Indian market.

See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On