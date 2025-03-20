Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 20-03-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 20, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 90623.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 108200.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Thursday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 9062.3 per gm, up by 440.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 8308.3 per gm, up by 400.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -1.07%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -2.89%. The silver rate is 108200.0 per kg, up by 1000.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 90623.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 19-03-2025, the price of gold was 89723.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 14-03-2025 was 88763.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 108200.0/Kg. Yesterday on 19-03-2025, the price of silver was 105900.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 14-03-2025 was 104200.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 90471.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 19-03-2025, the price of gold was 89571.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 14-03-2025 was 88611.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 116800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 19-03-2025, the price of silver was 114500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 14-03-2025 was 112800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 90477.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 19-03-2025, the price of gold was 89577.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 14-03-2025 was 88617.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 107500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 19-03-2025, the price of silver was 105200.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 14-03-2025 was 103500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 90475.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 19-03-2025, the price of gold was 89575.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 14-03-2025 was 88615.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 109000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 19-03-2025, the price of silver was 106700.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 14-03-2025 was 105000.0/Kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 88904.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.341 at the time of publishing.

The silver July 2025 MCX futures were trading at 102260.0 per kg, up by 0.569 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On