Today Gold Rate 20-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 20, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77253.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 94700.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Wednesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7725.3 per gm, up by 760.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7083.3 per gm, up by 700.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 1.58%, whereas in the last month it has changed by 5.29%. The silver rate is 94700.0 per kg, up by 2200.0.

Gold rate in Delhi
Gold rate in Delhi today is 77253.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 19-11-2024, the price of gold was 75813.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 14-11-2024 was 77013.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi
Silver rate in Delhi today is 94700.0/Kg. Yesterday on 19-11-2024, the price of silver was 92500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 14-11-2024 was 94000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai
Gold rate in Chennai today is 77101.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 19-11-2024, the price of gold was 75661.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 14-11-2024 was 76861.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai
Silver rate in Chennai today is 103800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 19-11-2024, the price of silver was 101600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 14-11-2024 was 103800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai
Gold rate in Mumbai today is 77107.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 19-11-2024, the price of gold was 75667.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 14-11-2024 was 76867.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai
Silver rate in Mumbai today is 94000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 19-11-2024, the price of silver was 91800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 14-11-2024 was 93300.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata
Gold rate in Kolkata today is 77105.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 19-11-2024, the price of gold was 75665.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 14-11-2024 was 76865.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata
Silver rate in Kolkata today is 95500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 19-11-2024, the price of silver was 93300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 14-11-2024 was 94800.0/Kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 77003.0 per 10 gm, up by 1.114 at the time of publishing. The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at 94611.0 per kg, up by 0.601 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
