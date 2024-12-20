Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 20-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 20, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77293.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 94500.0/Kg in Delhi.

The gold rate experienced a decrease on Friday. The rate of 24 carat gold is currently 7729.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of 710.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7086.3 per gram, which is a drop of 650.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has fluctuated by 1.09%, while it has seen a change of -0.49% over the last month. Additionally, the silver rate stands at 94500.0 per kg, reflecting a decrease of 1000.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is 77293.0 for 10 grams. This is a reduction from 78183.0 for the same quantity observed yesterday, 19-12-2024, and from 79033.0 for 10 grams noted last week on 14-12-2024.

The silver rate in Delhi today is 94500.0 per kg, down from 95500.0 per kg yesterday, and from 96500.0 per kg last week.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 77141.0 for 10 grams, a decline from 78031.0 yesterday and from 78881.0 last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is 101600.0 per kg, down from 102600.0 yesterday, and from 103600.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 77147.0 for 10 grams, which is lower than 78037.0 yesterday and 78887.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is 93800.0 per kg, reflecting a decrease from 94800.0 yesterday and 95800.0 last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 77145.0 for 10 grams, a drop from 78035.0 yesterday and 78885.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is 95300.0 per kg, down from 96300.0 yesterday and 97300.0 last week.

As of the time of publication, gold futures for February 2025 on the MCX are trading at 75768.0 per 10 grams, marking a slight increase of 0.155. Meanwhile, silver futures for May 2025 are trading at 88905.0 per kg, which reflects a decrease of 0.134.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including inputs from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency, interest rates, and government policies significantly affect these prices. Furthermore, international factors, including the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also play a critical role in determining gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
