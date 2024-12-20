Today Gold Rate 20-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

The gold rate experienced a decrease on Friday. The rate of 24 carat gold is currently ₹7729.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of ₹710.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is ₹7086.3 per gram, which is a drop of ₹650.0. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has fluctuated by 1.09%, while it has seen a change of -0.49% over the last month. Additionally, the silver rate stands at ₹94500.0 per kg, reflecting a decrease of ₹1000.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is ₹77293.0 for 10 grams. This is a reduction from ₹78183.0 for the same quantity observed yesterday, 19-12-2024, and from ₹79033.0 for 10 grams noted last week on 14-12-2024.

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹94500.0 per kg, down from ₹95500.0 per kg yesterday, and from ₹96500.0 per kg last week.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹77141.0 for 10 grams, a decline from ₹78031.0 yesterday and from ₹78881.0 last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹101600.0 per kg, down from ₹102600.0 yesterday, and from ₹103600.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹77147.0 for 10 grams, which is lower than ₹78037.0 yesterday and ₹78887.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹93800.0 per kg, reflecting a decrease from ₹94800.0 yesterday and ₹95800.0 last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹77145.0 for 10 grams, a drop from ₹78035.0 yesterday and ₹78885.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹95300.0 per kg, down from ₹96300.0 yesterday and ₹97300.0 last week.

As of the time of publication, gold futures for February 2025 on the MCX are trading at ₹75768.0 per 10 grams, marking a slight increase of ₹0.155. Meanwhile, silver futures for May 2025 are trading at ₹88905.0 per kg, which reflects a decrease of ₹0.134.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including inputs from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency, interest rates, and government policies significantly affect these prices. Furthermore, international factors, including the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also play a critical role in determining gold rates in the Indian market.