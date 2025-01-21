Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 21-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 21, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 81413.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 99500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Tuesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8141.3 per gm, up by 140.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7468.3 per gm, up by 170.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -1.43%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -4.52%. The silver rate is 99500.0 per kg, by 0.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 81413.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 20-01-2025, the price of gold was 81283.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 15-01-2025 was 80123.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 99500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 20-01-2025, the price of silver was 99600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 15-01-2025 was 95500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 81261.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 20-01-2025, the price of gold was 81131.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 15-01-2025 was 79971.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 106600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 20-01-2025, the price of silver was 106700.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 15-01-2025 was 102600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 81267.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 20-01-2025, the price of gold was 81137.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 15-01-2025 was 79977.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 98800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 20-01-2025, the price of silver was 98900.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 15-01-2025 was 94800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 81265.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 20-01-2025, the price of gold was 81135.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 15-01-2025 was 79975.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 100300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 20-01-2025, the price of silver was 100400.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 15-01-2025 was 96300.0/Kg.

The gold June 2025 MCX futures were trading at 80770.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.365 at the time of publishing. The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at 94018.0 per kg, up by 0.652 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
