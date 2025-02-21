Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 21-02-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 21, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 88223.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 103500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Friday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8822.3 per gm, up by 390.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 8088.3 per gm, up by 400.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 0.24%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -5.58%. The silver rate is 103500.0 per kg, unchanged.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 88223.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 20-02-2025, the price of gold was 87133.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 15-02-2025 was 87343.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 103500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 20-02-2025, the price of silver was 103500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 15-02-2025 was 103700.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 88071.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 20-02-2025, the price of gold was 86981.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 15-02-2025 was 87191.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 110600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 20-02-2025, the price of silver was 110600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 15-02-2025 was 110800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 88077.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 20-02-2025, the price of gold was 86987.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 15-02-2025 was 87197.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 102800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 20-02-2025, the price of silver was 102800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 15-02-2025 was 103000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 88075.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 20-02-2025, the price of gold was 86985.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 15-02-2025 was 87195.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 104300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 20-02-2025, the price of silver was 104300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 15-02-2025 was 104500.0/Kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 84800.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.422 at the time of publishing. The silver July 2025 MCX futures were trading at 99322.0 per kg, up by 0.259 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, including input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Additionally, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
