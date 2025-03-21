Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Today Gold Rate 21-03-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 21, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 90843.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 108300.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Friday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 9084.3 per gm, up by 220.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 8328.3 per gm, up by 200.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -0.24%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -2.61%. The silver rate is 108300.0 per kg, up by 100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 90843.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 20-03-2025, the price of gold was 90183.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 15-03-2025 was 89963.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 108300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 20-03-2025, the price of silver was 107200.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 15-03-2025 was 106200.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 90691.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 20-03-2025, the price of gold was 90031.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 15-03-2025 was 89811.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 116900.0/Kg. Yesterday on 20-03-2025, the price of silver was 115800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 15-03-2025 was 114800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 90697.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 20-03-2025, the price of gold was 90037.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 15-03-2025 was 89817.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 107600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 20-03-2025, the price of silver was 106500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 15-03-2025 was 105500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 90695.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 20-03-2025, the price of gold was 90035.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 15-03-2025 was 89815.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 109100.0/Kg. Yesterday on 20-03-2025, the price of silver was 108000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 15-03-2025 was 107000.0/Kg.

The gold June 2025 MCX futures were trading at 89260.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.296 at the time of publishing. The silver September 2025 MCX futures were trading at 102389.0 per kg, down by 0.245 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On