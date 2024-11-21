Today Gold Rate 21-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Today Gold Rate: Gold rates experienced an increase on Thursday. The price of 24 carat gold is ₹7780.3 per gm, reflecting an increase of ₹550.0. The price for 22 carat gold stands at ₹7133.3 per gm, which is up by ₹500.0. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has decreased by 0.89%, while in the last month, it has increased by 4.33%. The current silver rate is ₹95200.0 per kg, which is an increase of ₹500.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: The gold rate in Delhi today is ₹77803.0/10 grams. In comparison, the price yesterday, on 20-11-2024, was ₹76493.0/10 grams, and the price last week on 15-11-2024 was ₹75813.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: Today's silver rate in Delhi is ₹95200.0/Kg. The price yesterday on 20-11-2024 was ₹92500.0/Kg, and last week's price on 15-11-2024 was also ₹92500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: The gold rate in Chennai today is ₹77651.0/10 grams. The price yesterday on 20-11-2024 was ₹76341.0/10 grams, and last week on 15-11-2024, it was ₹75661.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹103600.0/Kg, compared to ₹101600.0/Kg yesterday on 20-11-2024, and ₹101600.0/Kg last week on 15-11-2024.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate in Mumbai today is ₹77657.0/10 grams. The price was ₹76347.0/10 grams yesterday on 20-11-2024, and ₹75667.0/10 grams last week on 15-11-2024.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹94500.0/Kg. This is an increase from ₹91800.0/Kg yesterday on 20-11-2024, and the same as last week's price on 15-11-2024.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today stands at ₹77655.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 20-11-2024, the price was ₹76345.0/10 grams, and last week on 15-11-2024, it was ₹75665.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹96000.0/Kg, an increase from ₹93300.0/Kg yesterday on 20-11-2024, and equal to the price last week on 15-11-2024.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures are currently trading at ₹76247.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of ₹0.28 at the time of publishing.

The silver May 2025 MCX futures are trading at ₹94438.0 per kg, up by ₹0.168 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from major jewelers. The global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies are significant determinants of these prices. Additionally, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies also affect gold rates in the Indian market.