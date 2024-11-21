Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 21-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 21, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77803.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 95200.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rates experienced an increase on Thursday. The price of 24 carat gold is 7780.3 per gm, reflecting an increase of 550.0. The price for 22 carat gold stands at 7133.3 per gm, which is up by 500.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has decreased by 0.89%, while in the last month, it has increased by 4.33%. The current silver rate is 95200.0 per kg, which is an increase of 500.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: The gold rate in Delhi today is 77803.0/10 grams. In comparison, the price yesterday, on 20-11-2024, was 76493.0/10 grams, and the price last week on 15-11-2024 was 75813.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: Today's silver rate in Delhi is 95200.0/Kg. The price yesterday on 20-11-2024 was 92500.0/Kg, and last week's price on 15-11-2024 was also 92500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: The gold rate in Chennai today is 77651.0/10 grams. The price yesterday on 20-11-2024 was 76341.0/10 grams, and last week on 15-11-2024, it was 75661.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is 103600.0/Kg, compared to 101600.0/Kg yesterday on 20-11-2024, and 101600.0/Kg last week on 15-11-2024.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate in Mumbai today is 77657.0/10 grams. The price was 76347.0/10 grams yesterday on 20-11-2024, and 75667.0/10 grams last week on 15-11-2024.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai today is 94500.0/Kg. This is an increase from 91800.0/Kg yesterday on 20-11-2024, and the same as last week's price on 15-11-2024.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today stands at 77655.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 20-11-2024, the price was 76345.0/10 grams, and last week on 15-11-2024, it was 75665.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is 96000.0/Kg, an increase from 93300.0/Kg yesterday on 20-11-2024, and equal to the price last week on 15-11-2024.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures are currently trading at 76247.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.28 at the time of publishing.

The silver May 2025 MCX futures are trading at 94438.0 per kg, up by 0.168 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from major jewelers. The global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies are significant determinants of these prices. Additionally, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies also affect gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
