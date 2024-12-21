Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 21-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 21, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 76963.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 93500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate decreased on Saturday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7696.3 per gm, down by 330.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7056.3 per gm, down by 300.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image



24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 0.08%, whereas in the last month it has changed by 0.17%. The silver rate is 93500.0 per kg, down by 1000.0.



Gold rate in Delhi
Gold rate in Delhi today is 76963.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 20-12-2024, the price of gold was 78003.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 15-12-2024 was 78063.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Delhi
Silver rate in Delhi today is 93500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 20-12-2024, the price of silver was 95500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 15-12-2024 was 95600.0/Kg.



Gold rate in Chennai
Gold rate in Chennai today is 76811.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 20-12-2024, the price of gold was 77851.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 15-12-2024 was 77911.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Chennai
Silver rate in Chennai today is 100600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 20-12-2024, the price of silver was 102600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 15-12-2024 was 102700.0/Kg.



Gold rate in Mumbai
Gold rate in Mumbai today is 76817.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 20-12-2024, the price of gold was 77857.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 15-12-2024 was 77917.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Mumbai
Silver rate in Mumbai today is 92800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 20-12-2024, the price of silver was 94800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 15-12-2024 was 94900.0/Kg.



Gold rate in Kolkata
Gold rate in Kolkata today is 76815.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 20-12-2024, the price of gold was 77855.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 15-12-2024 was 77915.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Kolkata
Silver rate in Kolkata today is 94300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 20-12-2024, the price of silver was 96300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 15-12-2024 was 96400.0/Kg.



The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 76977.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.764 at the time of publishing. The silver July 2025 MCX futures were trading at 91885.0 per kg, up by 1.289 at the time of publishing.



Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On