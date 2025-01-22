Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 22-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 22, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 81413.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 99500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: The gold rate remained unchanged on Wednesday, with the rate of 24 carat gold at 8141.3 per gram, reflecting no change. The rate for 22 carat gold stands at 7468.3 per gram, also unchanged.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has decreased by 1.26%, while in the last month, it has declined by 4.5%. The silver rate is presently 99500.0 per kg, remaining unchanged.

Gold rate in Delhi today is recorded at 81413.0 for 10 grams. In comparison, the price of gold yesterday, on 21-01-2025, was 81273.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 16-01-2025 was 80253.0 for 10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 99500.0 per kg. The price of silver yesterday, on 21-01-2025, was also 99500.0 per kg, while last week on 16-01-2025, it was priced at 96700.0 per kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 81261.0 for 10 grams. This is an increase from 81121.0 for 10 grams on 21-01-2025, and from 80101.0 for 10 grams on 16-01-2025.

The silver rate in Chennai today is reported at 106600.0 per kg, unchanged from yesterday's rate of 106600.0 per kg, and an increase from 103800.0 per kg last week on 16-01-2025.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 81267.0 for 10 grams, slightly increasing from 81127.0 for 10 grams on 21-01-2025, and from 80107.0 for 10 grams on 16-01-2025.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is 98800.0 per kg, consistent with yesterday's rate of 98800.0 per kg, and an increase from 96000.0 per kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 81265.0 for 10 grams, up from 81125.0 for 10 grams on 21-01-2025, and from 80105.0 for 10 grams on 16-01-2025.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is 100300.0 per kg, unchanged from yesterday's rate of 100300.0 per kg, and up from 97500.0 per kg last week.

The gold futures for February 2025 on the MCX are trading at 79435.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 0.266 at the time of publication.

The silver futures for May 2025 on the MCX are trading at 94400.0 per kg, showing an increase of 0.377 at the time of publication.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from major jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact prices. Additionally, international factors, such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also influence gold rates within the Indian market.

See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
