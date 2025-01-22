Today Gold Rate 22-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Today Gold Rate: The gold rate remained unchanged on Wednesday, with the rate of 24 carat gold at ₹8141.3 per gram, reflecting no change. The rate for 22 carat gold stands at ₹7468.3 per gram, also unchanged. Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has decreased by 1.26%, while in the last month, it has declined by 4.5%. The silver rate is presently ₹99500.0 per kg, remaining unchanged.

Gold rate in Delhi today is recorded at ₹81413.0 for 10 grams. In comparison, the price of gold yesterday, on 21-01-2025, was ₹81273.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 16-01-2025 was ₹80253.0 for 10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is ₹99500.0 per kg. The price of silver yesterday, on 21-01-2025, was also ₹99500.0 per kg, while last week on 16-01-2025, it was priced at ₹96700.0 per kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹81261.0 for 10 grams. This is an increase from ₹81121.0 for 10 grams on 21-01-2025, and from ₹80101.0 for 10 grams on 16-01-2025.

The silver rate in Chennai today is reported at ₹106600.0 per kg, unchanged from yesterday's rate of ₹106600.0 per kg, and an increase from ₹103800.0 per kg last week on 16-01-2025.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹81267.0 for 10 grams, slightly increasing from ₹81127.0 for 10 grams on 21-01-2025, and from ₹80107.0 for 10 grams on 16-01-2025.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹98800.0 per kg, consistent with yesterday's rate of ₹98800.0 per kg, and an increase from ₹96000.0 per kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹81265.0 for 10 grams, up from ₹81125.0 for 10 grams on 21-01-2025, and from ₹80105.0 for 10 grams on 16-01-2025.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹100300.0 per kg, unchanged from yesterday's rate of ₹100300.0 per kg, and up from ₹97500.0 per kg last week.

The gold futures for February 2025 on the MCX are trading at ₹79435.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of ₹0.266 at the time of publication.

The silver futures for May 2025 on the MCX are trading at ₹94400.0 per kg, showing an increase of ₹0.377 at the time of publication.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from major jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact prices. Additionally, international factors, such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also influence gold rates within the Indian market.