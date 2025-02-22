Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 22-02-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 22, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 87563.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 103400.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today, the gold rate decreased on Saturday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8756.3 per gm, reflecting a decrease of 660.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 8031.3 per gm, down by 570.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -1.81%, while in the last month, it has changed by -6.35%. The silver rate is 103400.0 per kg, which is a decrease of 100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today stands at 87563.0/10 grams. In comparison, yesterday, on 21-02-2025, the price of gold was 87833.0/10 grams, and last week, on 16-02-2025, it was 86243.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Delhi today is 103400.0/Kg, down from 103500.0/Kg yesterday, and from 103600.0/Kg last week.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 87561.0/10 grams, a drop from 87681.0/10 grams yesterday and 86091.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is 110500.0/Kg, decreasing from 110600.0/Kg yesterday and 110700.0/Kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate is 87767.0/10 grams today, compared to 87687.0/10 grams yesterday and 86097.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is 102700.0/Kg, down from 102800.0/Kg yesterday and 102900.0/Kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 87565.0/10 grams, lower than 87685.0/10 grams yesterday and 86095.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata is 104200.0/Kg today, down from 104300.0/Kg yesterday and 104400.0/Kg last week.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 84800.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.422 at the time of publishing.

The silver July 2025 MCX futures were trading at 99322.0 per kg, up by 0.259 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international factors such as the global economic state and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also affect gold rates in the Indian market.

