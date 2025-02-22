Today Gold Rate 22-02-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Today, the gold rate decreased on Saturday. The rate of 24 carat gold is ₹8756.3 per gm, reflecting a decrease of ₹660.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is ₹8031.3 per gm, down by ₹570.0. Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -1.81%, while in the last month, it has changed by -6.35%. The silver rate is ₹103400.0 per kg, which is a decrease of ₹100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today stands at ₹87563.0/10 grams. In comparison, yesterday, on 21-02-2025, the price of gold was ₹87833.0/10 grams, and last week, on 16-02-2025, it was ₹86243.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹103400.0/Kg, down from ₹103500.0/Kg yesterday, and from ₹103600.0/Kg last week.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹87561.0/10 grams, a drop from ₹87681.0/10 grams yesterday and ₹86091.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹110500.0/Kg, decreasing from ₹110600.0/Kg yesterday and ₹110700.0/Kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate is ₹87767.0/10 grams today, compared to ₹87687.0/10 grams yesterday and ₹86097.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹102700.0/Kg, down from ₹102800.0/Kg yesterday and ₹102900.0/Kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹87565.0/10 grams, lower than ₹87685.0/10 grams yesterday and ₹86095.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata is ₹104200.0/Kg today, down from ₹104300.0/Kg yesterday and ₹104400.0/Kg last week.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹84800.0 per 10 gm, up by ₹0.422 at the time of publishing.

The silver July 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹99322.0 per kg, up by ₹0.259 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international factors such as the global economic state and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also affect gold rates in the Indian market.