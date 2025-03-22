Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 22-03-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 22, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 90383.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 106000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate decreased on Saturday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 9038.3 per gm, down by 460.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 8286.3 per gm, down by 420.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -0.86%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -2.65%. The silver rate is 106000.0 per kg, down by 2300.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 90383.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 21-03-2025, the price of gold was 90623.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 16-03-2025 was 89843.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 106000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 21-03-2025, the price of silver was 108200.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 16-03-2025 was 106100.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 90231.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 21-03-2025, the price of gold was 90471.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 16-03-2025 was 89691.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 114600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 21-03-2025, the price of silver was 116800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 16-03-2025 was 114700.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 90237.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 21-03-2025, the price of gold was 90477.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 16-03-2025 was 89697.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 105300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 21-03-2025, the price of silver was 107500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 16-03-2025 was 105400.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 90235.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 21-03-2025, the price of gold was 90475.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 16-03-2025 was 89695.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 106800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 21-03-2025, the price of silver was 109000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 16-03-2025 was 106900.0/Kg.

The gold June 2025 MCX futures were trading at 88483.0 per 10 gm, down by 1.164 at the time of publishing.

The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at 97860.0 per kg, down by 1.541 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
