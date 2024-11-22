Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 22-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 22, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 78133.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 95000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Friday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7813.3 per gm, up by 330.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7163.3 per gm, up by 300.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -1.7%, whereas in the last month it has changed by 3.88%. The silver rate is 95000.0 per kg, down by 200.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 78133.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 21-11-2024, the price of gold was 77253.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 16-11-2024 was 75943.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 95000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 21-11-2024, the price of silver was 94700.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 16-11-2024 was 92500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 77981.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 21-11-2024, the price of gold was 77101.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 16-11-2024 was 75791.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 103600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 21-11-2024, the price of silver was 103800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 16-11-2024 was 101600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 77987.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 21-11-2024, the price of gold was 77107.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 16-11-2024 was 75797.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 94300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 21-11-2024, the price of silver was 94000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 16-11-2024 was 91800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 77985.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 21-11-2024, the price of gold was 77105.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 16-11-2024 was 75795.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 95800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 21-11-2024, the price of silver was 95500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 16-11-2024 was 93300.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at 77085.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.511 at the time of publishing. The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at 94072.0 per kg, up by 0.157 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
