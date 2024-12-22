Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 22-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 22, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77623.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 94600.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Sunday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7762.3 per gm, up by 660.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7117.3 per gm, up by 610.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image



24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 0.98%, whereas in the last month it has changed by 2.21%. The silver rate is 94600.0 per kg, up by 1100.0.



Gold rate in Delhi
Gold rate in Delhi today is 77623.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 21-12-2024, the price of gold was 77293.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 16-12-2024 was 78053.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Delhi
Silver rate in Delhi today is 94600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 21-12-2024, the price of silver was 94500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 16-12-2024 was 95500.0/Kg.



Gold rate in Chennai
Gold rate in Chennai today is 77471.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 21-12-2024, the price of gold was 77141.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 16-12-2024 was 77901.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Chennai
Silver rate in Chennai today is 101700.0/Kg. Yesterday on 21-12-2024, the price of silver was 101600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 16-12-2024 was 102600.0/Kg.



Gold rate in Mumbai
Gold rate in Mumbai today is 77477.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 21-12-2024, the price of gold was 77147.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 16-12-2024 was 77907.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Mumbai
Silver rate in Mumbai today is 93900.0/Kg. Yesterday on 21-12-2024, the price of silver was 93800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 16-12-2024 was 94800.0/Kg.



Gold rate in Kolkata
Gold rate in Kolkata today is 77475.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 21-12-2024, the price of gold was 77145.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 16-12-2024 was 77905.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Kolkata
Silver rate in Kolkata today is 95400.0/Kg. Yesterday on 21-12-2024, the price of silver was 95300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 16-12-2024 was 96300.0/Kg.



The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 76977.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.764 at the time of publishing.

The silver July 2025 MCX futures were trading at 91885.0 per kg, up by 1.289 at the time of publishing.



Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
