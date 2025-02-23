Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 23-02-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 23, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 87943.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 103600.0/Kg in Delhi.

The gold rate has experienced an increase on Sunday, with the price of 24 carat gold reaching 8794.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of 380.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is now 8062.3 per gram, which is up by 310.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has fluctuated, decreasing by -2.26%, and over the last month, it has decreased by -6.37%. The current silver rate stands at 103600.0 per kg, an increase of 200.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is 87943.0 for 10 grams. Comparatively, the price was 88223.0 for the same quantity yesterday, on 22-02-2025, and it was 86233.0 one week prior, on 17-02-2025.

The silver rate in Delhi today is recorded at 103600.0 per kg. This marks an increase from yesterday's price of 103500.0 per kg and remains consistent with the price from the previous week, which was also 103500.0 per kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 87791.0 for 10 grams, a decrease from 88071.0 yesterday and an increase from 86081.0 last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is 109700.0 per kg, down from 110600.0 yesterday and unchanged from the previous week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate stands at 87797.0 for 10 grams today, down from 88077.0 yesterday and up from 86087.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai is currently 102900.0 per kg, an increase from 102800.0 yesterday and consistent with last week's price.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 87795.0 for 10 grams, a decrease from 88075.0 yesterday and an increase from 86085.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is 104400.0 per kg, reflecting an increase from 104300.0 yesterday and consistent with last week's price.

As of the time of publishing, gold futures for April 2025 on the MCX are trading at 84800.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.422. Meanwhile, silver futures for July 2025 are trading at 99322.0 per kg, up by 0.259.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including inputs from major jewelers, global demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international economic conditions and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also significantly impact gold rates within the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
