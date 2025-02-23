Today Gold Rate 23-02-2025: Check latest prices in your city

The gold rate has experienced an increase on Sunday, with the price of 24 carat gold reaching ₹8794.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹380.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is now ₹8062.3 per gram, which is up by ₹310.0. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has fluctuated, decreasing by -2.26%, and over the last month, it has decreased by -6.37%. The current silver rate stands at ₹103600.0 per kg, an increase of ₹200.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is ₹87943.0 for 10 grams. Comparatively, the price was ₹88223.0 for the same quantity yesterday, on 22-02-2025, and it was ₹86233.0 one week prior, on 17-02-2025.

The silver rate in Delhi today is recorded at ₹103600.0 per kg. This marks an increase from yesterday's price of ₹103500.0 per kg and remains consistent with the price from the previous week, which was also ₹103500.0 per kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹87791.0 for 10 grams, a decrease from ₹88071.0 yesterday and an increase from ₹86081.0 last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹109700.0 per kg, down from ₹110600.0 yesterday and unchanged from the previous week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate stands at ₹87797.0 for 10 grams today, down from ₹88077.0 yesterday and up from ₹86087.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai is currently ₹102900.0 per kg, an increase from ₹102800.0 yesterday and consistent with last week's price.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹87795.0 for 10 grams, a decrease from ₹88075.0 yesterday and an increase from ₹86085.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹104400.0 per kg, reflecting an increase from ₹104300.0 yesterday and consistent with last week's price.

As of the time of publishing, gold futures for April 2025 on the MCX are trading at ₹84800.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of ₹0.422. Meanwhile, silver futures for July 2025 are trading at ₹99322.0 per kg, up by ₹0.259.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including inputs from major jewelers, global demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international economic conditions and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also significantly impact gold rates within the Indian market.