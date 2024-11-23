Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 23-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 23, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 79003.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 95000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Saturday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7900.3 per gm, up by 870.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7243.3 per gm, up by 800.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -2.54%, whereas in the last month it has changed by 2.35%. The silver rate is 95000.0 per kg, by 0.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 79003.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 22-11-2024, the price of gold was 77803.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 17-11-2024 was 75823.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 95000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 22-11-2024, the price of silver was 95200.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 17-11-2024 was 92600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 78851.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 22-11-2024, the price of gold was 77651.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 17-11-2024 was 75671.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 103600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 22-11-2024, the price of silver was 103600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 17-11-2024 was 101700.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 78857.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 22-11-2024, the price of gold was 77657.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 17-11-2024 was 75677.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 94300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 22-11-2024, the price of silver was 94500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 17-11-2024 was 91900.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 78855.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 22-11-2024, the price of gold was 77655.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 17-11-2024 was 75675.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 95800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 22-11-2024, the price of silver was 96000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 17-11-2024 was 93400.0/Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at 78411.0 per 10 gm, up by 1.183 at the time of publishing. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at 93127.0 per kg, up by 0.993 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
