Today Gold Rate 24-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Today, the gold rate has decreased on Friday, with the rate for 24 carat gold being ₹8225.3 per gram, a reduction of ₹20.0. The price for 22 carat gold is now ₹7541.3 per gram, also down by ₹20.0. Gold silver image

The rate of 24 carat gold has seen a fluctuation of 0.05% over the past week, while over the last month, the rate has decreased by 4.64%. The current silver rate is stable at ₹99500.0 per kg, with no change recorded.

In Delhi, the gold rate today stands at ₹82253.0 for 10 grams. Comparatively, yesterday (23-01-2025), the price was ₹81413.0 for the same quantity, and last week (18-01-2025), it was ₹81453.0.

For silver in Delhi, the current rate is ₹99500.0 per kg. This is unchanged from the previous day (23-01-2025), and last week the price was ₹99700.0 per kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate is recorded at ₹82101.0 for 10 grams, an increase from ₹81261.0 yesterday and ₹81301.0 last week.

Chennai's silver rate is currently ₹106600.0 per kg, remaining unchanged from yesterday and slightly down from ₹106800.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate is ₹82107.0 for 10 grams, compared to ₹81267.0 yesterday and ₹81307.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai is ₹98800.0 per kg, which is also unchanged from yesterday, down from ₹99000.0 last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹82105.0 for 10 grams, an increase from ₹81265.0 yesterday and ₹81305.0 last week.

Kolkata's silver rate is reported at ₹100300.0 per kg, unchanged from yesterday and slightly lower than ₹100500.0 last week.

As of the time of publishing, the gold February 2025 MCX futures are trading at ₹79919.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of ₹0.368. The silver March 2025 MCX futures are trading at ₹91917.0 per kg, up by ₹0.843.

The pricing of gold and silver is influenced by various factors, including insights from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies all contribute to the pricing. Furthermore, international dynamics such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar in comparison to other currencies also have a significant impact on gold rates in the Indian market.