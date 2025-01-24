Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Today Gold Rate 24-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 24, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 82253.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 99500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today, the gold rate has decreased on Friday, with the rate for 24 carat gold being 8225.3 per gram, a reduction of 20.0. The price for 22 carat gold is now 7541.3 per gram, also down by 20.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

The rate of 24 carat gold has seen a fluctuation of 0.05% over the past week, while over the last month, the rate has decreased by 4.64%. The current silver rate is stable at 99500.0 per kg, with no change recorded.

In Delhi, the gold rate today stands at 82253.0 for 10 grams. Comparatively, yesterday (23-01-2025), the price was 81413.0 for the same quantity, and last week (18-01-2025), it was 81453.0.

For silver in Delhi, the current rate is 99500.0 per kg. This is unchanged from the previous day (23-01-2025), and last week the price was 99700.0 per kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate is recorded at 82101.0 for 10 grams, an increase from 81261.0 yesterday and 81301.0 last week.

Chennai's silver rate is currently 106600.0 per kg, remaining unchanged from yesterday and slightly down from 106800.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate is 82107.0 for 10 grams, compared to 81267.0 yesterday and 81307.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai is 98800.0 per kg, which is also unchanged from yesterday, down from 99000.0 last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 82105.0 for 10 grams, an increase from 81265.0 yesterday and 81305.0 last week.

Kolkata's silver rate is reported at 100300.0 per kg, unchanged from yesterday and slightly lower than 100500.0 last week.

As of the time of publishing, the gold February 2025 MCX futures are trading at 79919.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.368. The silver March 2025 MCX futures are trading at 91917.0 per kg, up by 0.843.

The pricing of gold and silver is influenced by various factors, including insights from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies all contribute to the pricing. Furthermore, international dynamics such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar in comparison to other currencies also have a significant impact on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On