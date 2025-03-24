Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 24-03-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 24, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 89993.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 104000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate decreased on Monday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8999.3 per gm, down by 10.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 8246.3 per gm, down by 10.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -0.73%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -2.7%. The silver rate is 104000.0 per kg, down by 100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 89993.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 23-03-2025, the price of gold was 90383.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 18-03-2025 was 89723.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 104000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 23-03-2025, the price of silver was 106000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 18-03-2025 was 105900.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 89791.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 23-03-2025, the price of gold was 90231.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 18-03-2025 was 89571.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 112600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 23-03-2025, the price of silver was 114600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 18-03-2025 was 114500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 89797.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 23-03-2025, the price of gold was 90237.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 18-03-2025 was 89577.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 103300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 23-03-2025, the price of silver was 105300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 18-03-2025 was 105200.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 89795.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 23-03-2025, the price of gold was 90235.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 18-03-2025 was 89575.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 104800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 23-03-2025, the price of silver was 106800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 18-03-2025 was 106700.0/Kg.

The gold August 2025 MCX futures were trading at 89275.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.015 at the time of publishing. The silver July 2025 MCX futures were trading at 99975.0 per kg, up by 0.27 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
Monday, March 24, 2025
