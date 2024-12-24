Today Gold Rate 24-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold rate remained unchanged on Tuesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is ₹7761.3 per gm, showing no variation. The rate for 22 carat gold is ₹7116.3 per gm, also unchanged. Gold silver image





Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a change of 0.72%, while in the last month, it has changed by 2.81%. The silver rate is currently ₹94400.0 per kg, having decreased by ₹100.0.





Gold rate in Delhi today stands at ₹77613.0/10 grams. The previous day's price on 23-12-2024 was ₹77623.0/10 grams, and the rate recorded last week on 18-12-2024 was ₹78183.0/10 grams.





Silver rate in Delhi is reported at ₹94400.0/Kg today. On the previous day, 23-12-2024, the price was ₹94600.0/Kg, and last week's price on 18-12-2024 was ₹95500.0/Kg.





In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹77461.0/10 grams. The rate from yesterday, 23-12-2024, was ₹77471.0/10 grams, while the price last week on 18-12-2024 was ₹78031.0/10 grams.





The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹101500.0/Kg. On the previous day, 23-12-2024, the price was ₹101700.0/Kg, and last week's price on 18-12-2024 was ₹102600.0/Kg.





In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹77467.0/10 grams. The price yesterday on 23-12-2024 was ₹77477.0/10 grams, and last week on 18-12-2024, it was ₹78037.0/10 grams.





The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹93700.0/Kg. The price from the previous day, 23-12-2024, was ₹93900.0/Kg, while the price last week on 18-12-2024 was ₹94800.0/Kg.





The gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹77465.0/10 grams. The price on the previous day, 23-12-2024, was ₹77475.0/10 grams, and last week, on 18-12-2024, it was ₹78035.0/10 grams.





In Kolkata, the silver rate today is ₹95200.0/Kg. The previous day's price on 23-12-2024 was ₹95400.0/Kg, and last week's price on 18-12-2024 was ₹96300.0/Kg.





The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹76270.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of ₹0.165 at the time of publication. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹89295.0 per kg, showing an increase of ₹0.199 at the time of publication.





Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact prices. Additionally, international factors, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also play a crucial role in determining gold rates in the Indian market.