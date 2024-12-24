Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 24-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 24, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77613.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 94400.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold rate remained unchanged on Tuesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7761.3 per gm, showing no variation. The rate for 22 carat gold is 7116.3 per gm, also unchanged.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image



Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a change of 0.72%, while in the last month, it has changed by 2.81%. The silver rate is currently 94400.0 per kg, having decreased by 100.0.



Gold rate in Delhi today stands at 77613.0/10 grams. The previous day's price on 23-12-2024 was 77623.0/10 grams, and the rate recorded last week on 18-12-2024 was 78183.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Delhi is reported at 94400.0/Kg today. On the previous day, 23-12-2024, the price was 94600.0/Kg, and last week's price on 18-12-2024 was 95500.0/Kg.



In Chennai, the gold rate today is 77461.0/10 grams. The rate from yesterday, 23-12-2024, was 77471.0/10 grams, while the price last week on 18-12-2024 was 78031.0/10 grams.



The silver rate in Chennai today is 101500.0/Kg. On the previous day, 23-12-2024, the price was 101700.0/Kg, and last week's price on 18-12-2024 was 102600.0/Kg.



In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 77467.0/10 grams. The price yesterday on 23-12-2024 was 77477.0/10 grams, and last week on 18-12-2024, it was 78037.0/10 grams.



The silver rate in Mumbai today is 93700.0/Kg. The price from the previous day, 23-12-2024, was 93900.0/Kg, while the price last week on 18-12-2024 was 94800.0/Kg.



The gold rate in Kolkata today is 77465.0/10 grams. The price on the previous day, 23-12-2024, was 77475.0/10 grams, and last week, on 18-12-2024, it was 78035.0/10 grams.



In Kolkata, the silver rate today is 95200.0/Kg. The previous day's price on 23-12-2024 was 95400.0/Kg, and last week's price on 18-12-2024 was 96300.0/Kg.



The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at 76270.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.165 at the time of publication. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at 89295.0 per kg, showing an increase of 0.199 at the time of publication.



Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact prices. Additionally, international factors, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also play a crucial role in determining gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
