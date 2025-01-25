Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 25-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 25, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 82603.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 100700.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Saturday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8260.3 per gm, up by 350.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7573.3 per gm, up by 320.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -1.2%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -5.3%. The silver rate is 100700.0 per kg, up by 1200.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 82603.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 24-01-2025, the price of gold was 82273.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 19-01-2025 was 81283.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 100700.0/Kg. Yesterday on 24-01-2025, the price of silver was 99500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 19-01-2025 was 99600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 82451.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 24-01-2025, the price of gold was 82121.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 19-01-2025 was 81131.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 107800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 24-01-2025, the price of silver was 106600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 19-01-2025 was 106700.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 82457.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 24-01-2025, the price of gold was 82127.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 19-01-2025 was 81137.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 100000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 24-01-2025, the price of silver was 98800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 19-01-2025 was 98900.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 82455.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 24-01-2025, the price of gold was 82125.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 19-01-2025 was 81135.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 101500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 24-01-2025, the price of silver was 100300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 19-01-2025 was 100400.0/Kg.

The gold June 2025 MCX futures were trading at 81603.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.428 at the time of publishing.

The silver July 2025 MCX futures were trading at 95477.0 per kg, up by 1.148 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies all contribute to price changes. Furthermore, international factors, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold rates in the Indian market.

