Today Gold Rate 25-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Today, the gold rate has experienced a decrease. The price of 24 carat gold is currently at ₹7980.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of ₹10.0. Meanwhile, the rate for 22 carat gold stands at ₹7316.3 per gram, also down by ₹10.0. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate for 24 carat gold has decreased by 3.18%, while over the last month, there has been an increase of 1.85%. The silver rate is recorded at ₹95000.0 per kilogram, having decreased by ₹100.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is ₹79803.0 for 10 grams. This marks an increase from yesterday's price of ₹79003.0 for 10 grams, and a notable rise from the previous week's price of ₹76493.0 for 10 grams.

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹95000.0 per kilogram, remaining unchanged from yesterday's price of ₹95000.0 per kilogram, yet higher than the last week's price of ₹92500.0 per kilogram.

In Chennai, the gold rate today stands at ₹79651.0 for 10 grams, up from ₹78851.0 yesterday and significantly higher than the last week's price of ₹76341.0 for 10 grams.

The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹103600.0 per kilogram, consistent with yesterday's price and an increase from last week's price of ₹101600.0 per kilogram.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹79657.0 for 10 grams, compared to ₹78857.0 yesterday and ₹76347.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹94300.0 per kilogram, identical to yesterday's price and higher than last week's price of ₹91800.0 per kilogram.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹79655.0 for 10 grams, an increase from ₹78855.0 yesterday and ₹76345.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹95800.0 per kilogram, unchanged from yesterday's price and higher than last week's price of ₹93300.0 per kilogram.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures are currently trading at ₹77404.0 per 10 grams, down by ₹1.269 at the time of publication.

The silver March 2025 MCX futures are trading at ₹91861.0 per kilogram, down by ₹1.329 at the time of publication.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact the prices. Additionally, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also affect gold rates in the Indian market.