Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Today Gold Rate 25-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 25, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 79803.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 95000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today, the gold rate has experienced a decrease. The price of 24 carat gold is currently at 7980.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of 10.0. Meanwhile, the rate for 22 carat gold stands at 7316.3 per gram, also down by 10.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate for 24 carat gold has decreased by 3.18%, while over the last month, there has been an increase of 1.85%. The silver rate is recorded at 95000.0 per kilogram, having decreased by 100.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is 79803.0 for 10 grams. This marks an increase from yesterday's price of 79003.0 for 10 grams, and a notable rise from the previous week's price of 76493.0 for 10 grams.

The silver rate in Delhi today is 95000.0 per kilogram, remaining unchanged from yesterday's price of 95000.0 per kilogram, yet higher than the last week's price of 92500.0 per kilogram.

In Chennai, the gold rate today stands at 79651.0 for 10 grams, up from 78851.0 yesterday and significantly higher than the last week's price of 76341.0 for 10 grams.

The silver rate in Chennai today is 103600.0 per kilogram, consistent with yesterday's price and an increase from last week's price of 101600.0 per kilogram.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 79657.0 for 10 grams, compared to 78857.0 yesterday and 76347.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is 94300.0 per kilogram, identical to yesterday's price and higher than last week's price of 91800.0 per kilogram.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 79655.0 for 10 grams, an increase from 78855.0 yesterday and 76345.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is 95800.0 per kilogram, unchanged from yesterday's price and higher than last week's price of 93300.0 per kilogram.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures are currently trading at 77404.0 per 10 grams, down by 1.269 at the time of publication.

The silver March 2025 MCX futures are trading at 91861.0 per kilogram, down by 1.329 at the time of publication.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact the prices. Additionally, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also affect gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On