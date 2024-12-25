Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 25-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 25, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77513.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 94400.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate decreased on Wednesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7751.3 per gm, down by 100.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7106.3 per gm, down by 100.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 0.5%, whereas in the last month it has changed by 1.42%. The silver rate is 94400.0 per kg, by 0.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 77513.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 24-12-2024, the price of gold was 77613.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 19-12-2024 was 78003.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 94400.0/Kg. Yesterday on 24-12-2024, the price of silver was 94500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 19-12-2024 was 95500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 77361.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 24-12-2024, the price of gold was 77461.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 19-12-2024 was 77851.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 101500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 24-12-2024, the price of silver was 101600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 19-12-2024 was 102600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 77367.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 24-12-2024, the price of gold was 77467.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 19-12-2024 was 77857.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 93700.0/Kg. Yesterday on 24-12-2024, the price of silver was 93800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 19-12-2024 was 94800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 77365.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 24-12-2024, the price of gold was 77465.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 19-12-2024 was 77855.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 95200.0/Kg. Yesterday on 24-12-2024, the price of silver was 95300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 19-12-2024 was 96300.0/Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at 76282.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.181 at the time of publishing.

The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at 91037.0 per kg, up by 0.217 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
