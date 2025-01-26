Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 26-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 26, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 82593.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 100600.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate decreased on Sunday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8259.3 per gm, down by 10.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7572.3 per gm, down by 10.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -1.19%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -4.95%. The silver rate is 100600.0 per kg, down by 100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi
Gold rate in Delhi today is 82593.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 25-01-2025, the price of gold was 82253.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 20-01-2025 was 81273.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi
Silver rate in Delhi today is 100600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 25-01-2025, the price of silver was 99500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 20-01-2025 was 99500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai
Gold rate in Chennai today is 82441.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 25-01-2025, the price of gold was 82101.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 20-01-2025 was 81121.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai
Silver rate in Chennai today is 107700.0/Kg. Yesterday on 25-01-2025, the price of silver was 106600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 20-01-2025 was 106600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai
Gold rate in Mumbai today is 82447.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 25-01-2025, the price of gold was 82107.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 20-01-2025 was 81127.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai
Silver rate in Mumbai today is 99900.0/Kg. Yesterday on 25-01-2025, the price of silver was 98800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 20-01-2025 was 98800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata
Gold rate in Kolkata today is 82445.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 25-01-2025, the price of gold was 82105.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 20-01-2025 was 81125.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata
Silver rate in Kolkata today is 101400.0/Kg. Yesterday on 25-01-2025, the price of silver was 100300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 20-01-2025 was 100300.0/Kg.

The gold June 2025 MCX futures were trading at 81603.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.428 at the time of publishing.

The silver July 2025 MCX futures were trading at 95477.0 per kg, up by 1.148 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
