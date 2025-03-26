Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Today Gold Rate 26-03-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 26, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 89453.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 104000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate decreased on Wednesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8945.3 per gm, down by 330.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 8201.3 per gm, down by 300.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 0.7%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -2.16%. The silver rate is 104000.0 per kg, by 0.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 89453.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 25-03-2025, the price of gold was 89993.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 20-03-2025 was 90623.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 104000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 25-03-2025, the price of silver was 104000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 20-03-2025 was 108200.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 89301.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 25-03-2025, the price of gold was 89791.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 20-03-2025 was 90471.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 112600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 25-03-2025, the price of silver was 112600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 20-03-2025 was 116800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 89307.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 25-03-2025, the price of gold was 89797.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 20-03-2025 was 90477.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 103300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 25-03-2025, the price of silver was 103300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 20-03-2025 was 107500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 89305.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 25-03-2025, the price of gold was 89795.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 20-03-2025 was 90475.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 104800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 25-03-2025, the price of silver was 104800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 20-03-2025 was 109000.0/Kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 87506.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.055 at the time of publishing.

The silver July 2025 MCX futures were trading at 100906.0 per kg, down by 0.026 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On