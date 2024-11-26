Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 26-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 26, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 78713.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 94500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate decreased on Tuesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7871.3 per gm, down by 1090.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7216.3 per gm, down by 1000.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image



24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -3.21%, whereas in the last month it has changed by 0.8%. The silver rate is 94500.0 per kg, down by 500.0.



Gold rate in Delhi
Gold rate in Delhi today is 78713.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 25-11-2024, the price of gold was 79813.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 20-11-2024 was 77253.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Delhi
Silver rate in Delhi today is 94500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 25-11-2024, the price of silver was 95100.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 20-11-2024 was 94700.0/Kg.



Gold rate in Chennai
Gold rate in Chennai today is 78561.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 25-11-2024, the price of gold was 79661.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 20-11-2024 was 77101.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Chennai
Silver rate in Chennai today is 103100.0/Kg. Yesterday on 25-11-2024, the price of silver was 103700.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 20-11-2024 was 103800.0/Kg.



Gold rate in Mumbai
Gold rate in Mumbai today is 78567.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 25-11-2024, the price of gold was 79667.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 20-11-2024 was 77107.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Mumbai
Silver rate in Mumbai today is 93800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 25-11-2024, the price of silver was 94400.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 20-11-2024 was 94000.0/Kg.



Gold rate in Kolkata
Gold rate in Kolkata today is 78565.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 25-11-2024, the price of gold was 79665.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 20-11-2024 was 77105.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Kolkata
Silver rate in Kolkata today is 95300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 25-11-2024, the price of silver was 95900.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 20-11-2024 was 95500.0/Kg.



The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 76716.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.166 at the time of publishing.

The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at 88104.0 per kg, up by 0.462 at the time of publishing.



Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On