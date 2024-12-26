Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Today Gold Rate 26-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 26, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77633.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 94700.0/Kg in Delhi.

The gold rate experienced an increase on Thursday. The current rate for 24 carat gold is 7763.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of 120.0. Additionally, the rate for 22 carat gold stands at 7118.3 per gram, also up by 120.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate for 24 carat gold has seen a change of -0.41%, while in the last month, it has adjusted by -0.27%. The silver rate is currently 94700.0 per kg, up by 300.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is 77633.0/10 grams. The price yesterday, on 25-12-2024, was 77613.0/10 grams, and the rate last week on 20-12-2024 was 77293.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Delhi today is 94700.0/Kg. The price recorded yesterday, on 25-12-2024, was 94400.0/Kg, while last week, on 20-12-2024, it was 94500.0/Kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 77481.0/10 grams, marking an increase from 77461.0/10 grams yesterday, and up from 77141.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is 101800.0/Kg, which is an increase from 101500.0/Kg yesterday and slightly down from 101600.0/Kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today stands at 77487.0/10 grams, compared to 77467.0/10 grams yesterday and 77147.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is 94000.0/Kg, which represents an increase from 93700.0/Kg yesterday and a slight decrease from 93800.0/Kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 77485.0/10 grams, up from 77465.0/10 grams yesterday and 77145.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is 95500.0/Kg, which is an increase from 95200.0/Kg yesterday, although it has decreased slightly from 95300.0/Kg last week.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 77299.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.471 at the time of publication.

The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at 89600.0 per kg, also reflecting an increase of 0.307 at the time of publication.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact pricing. Furthermore, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also affect gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On