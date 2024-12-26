Today Gold Rate 26-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

The gold rate experienced an increase on Thursday. The current rate for 24 carat gold is ₹7763.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹120.0. Additionally, the rate for 22 carat gold stands at ₹7118.3 per gram, also up by ₹120.0. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate for 24 carat gold has seen a change of -0.41%, while in the last month, it has adjusted by -0.27%. The silver rate is currently ₹94700.0 per kg, up by ₹300.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is ₹77633.0/10 grams. The price yesterday, on 25-12-2024, was ₹77613.0/10 grams, and the rate last week on 20-12-2024 was ₹77293.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹94700.0/Kg. The price recorded yesterday, on 25-12-2024, was ₹94400.0/Kg, while last week, on 20-12-2024, it was ₹94500.0/Kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹77481.0/10 grams, marking an increase from ₹77461.0/10 grams yesterday, and up from ₹77141.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹101800.0/Kg, which is an increase from ₹101500.0/Kg yesterday and slightly down from ₹101600.0/Kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today stands at ₹77487.0/10 grams, compared to ₹77467.0/10 grams yesterday and ₹77147.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹94000.0/Kg, which represents an increase from ₹93700.0/Kg yesterday and a slight decrease from ₹93800.0/Kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹77485.0/10 grams, up from ₹77465.0/10 grams yesterday and ₹77145.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹95500.0/Kg, which is an increase from ₹95200.0/Kg yesterday, although it has decreased slightly from ₹95300.0/Kg last week.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹77299.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of ₹0.471 at the time of publication.

The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹89600.0 per kg, also reflecting an increase of ₹0.307 at the time of publication.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact pricing. Furthermore, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also affect gold rates in the Indian market.