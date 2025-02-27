Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Today Gold Rate 27-02-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 27, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 87983.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 101000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate decreased on Thursday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8798.3 per gm, down by 290.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 8066.3 per gm, down by 270.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 0.19%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -6.77%. The silver rate is 101000.0 per kg, down by 3000.0.

Gold rate in Delhi
Gold rate in Delhi today is 87983.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 26-02-2025, the price of gold was 88053.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 21-02-2025 was 88223.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi
Silver rate in Delhi today is 101000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 26-02-2025, the price of silver was 104200.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 21-02-2025 was 103500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai
Gold rate in Chennai today is 87831.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 26-02-2025, the price of gold was 87901.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 21-02-2025 was 88071.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai
Silver rate in Chennai today is 108600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 26-02-2025, the price of silver was 110800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 21-02-2025 was 110600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai
Gold rate in Mumbai today is 87837.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 26-02-2025, the price of gold was 87907.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 21-02-2025 was 88077.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai
Silver rate in Mumbai today is 100300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 26-02-2025, the price of silver was 103500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 21-02-2025 was 102800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata
Gold rate in Kolkata today is 87835.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 26-02-2025, the price of gold was 87905.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 21-02-2025 was 88075.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata
Silver rate in Kolkata today is 101800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 26-02-2025, the price of silver was 105000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 21-02-2025 was 104300.0/Kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 84800.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.422 at the time of publishing.

The silver July 2025 MCX futures were trading at 99322.0 per kg, up by 0.259 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On