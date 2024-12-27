Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 27-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 27, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77913.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 95700.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Friday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7791.3 per gm, up by 280.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7143.3 per gm, up by 250.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -0.71%, whereas in the last month it has changed by 0.23%. The silver rate is 95700.0 per kg, up by 1000.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 77913.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 26-12-2024, the price of gold was 77513.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 21-12-2024 was 76963.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 95700.0/Kg. Yesterday on 26-12-2024, the price of silver was 94400.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 21-12-2024 was 93500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 77761.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 26-12-2024, the price of gold was 77361.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 21-12-2024 was 76811.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 102800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 26-12-2024, the price of silver was 101500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 21-12-2024 was 100600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 77767.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 26-12-2024, the price of gold was 77367.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 21-12-2024 was 76817.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 94100.0/Kg. Yesterday on 26-12-2024, the price of silver was 93700.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 21-12-2024 was 92800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 77765.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 26-12-2024, the price of gold was 77365.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 21-12-2024 was 76815.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 96500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 26-12-2024, the price of silver was 95200.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 21-12-2024 was 94300.0/Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at 76910.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.108 at the time of publishing.

The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at 90004.0 per kg, up by 0.411 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
