Today Gold Rate 28-02-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Today, the gold rate has experienced a decrease. The price of 24 carat gold is recorded at ₹8754.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of ₹440.0. Meanwhile, the rate of 22 carat gold stands at ₹8026.3 per gram, down by ₹400.0. Gold silver image

In terms of fluctuations, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -0.8% over the last week, and by -5.94% over the last month. The silver rate remains stable at ₹101000.0 per kg, with no change.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is ₹87543.0 for 10 grams. This shows a decrease from yesterday's price of ₹88273.0 for the same quantity and a slight drop from last week's price of ₹87563.0.

Regarding silver, the rate in Delhi today is ₹101000.0 per kg. This is a decline from yesterday's price of ₹104000.0 per kg and a decrease from last week's price of ₹103400.0 per kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹87391.0 for 10 grams, which is lower than yesterday's price of ₹88121.0 and last week's price of ₹87561.0.

The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹108600.0 per kg, down from ₹110600.0 yesterday and from ₹110500.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹87397.0 for 10 grams, down from ₹88127.0 yesterday and from ₹87767.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai is currently ₹100300.0 per kg, a decline from ₹103300.0 yesterday and ₹102700.0 last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is recorded at ₹87395.0 for 10 grams, lower than ₹88125.0 yesterday and ₹87565.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹101800.0 per kg, down from ₹104800.0 yesterday and ₹104200.0 last week.

The April 2025 MCX futures for gold are trading at ₹84800.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a slight increase of ₹0.422 at the time of reporting.

For silver, the July 2025 MCX futures are trading at ₹99322.0 per kg, up by ₹0.259 at the time of reporting.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including inputs from major jewelers. Global demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and governmental policies significantly affect pricing. Additionally, international economic conditions and the strength of the US dollar compared to other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.