Today Gold Rate 28-02-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 28, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 87543.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 101000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today, the gold rate has experienced a decrease. The price of 24 carat gold is recorded at 8754.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of 440.0. Meanwhile, the rate of 22 carat gold stands at 8026.3 per gram, down by 400.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In terms of fluctuations, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -0.8% over the last week, and by -5.94% over the last month. The silver rate remains stable at 101000.0 per kg, with no change.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is 87543.0 for 10 grams. This shows a decrease from yesterday's price of 88273.0 for the same quantity and a slight drop from last week's price of 87563.0.

Regarding silver, the rate in Delhi today is 101000.0 per kg. This is a decline from yesterday's price of 104000.0 per kg and a decrease from last week's price of 103400.0 per kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 87391.0 for 10 grams, which is lower than yesterday's price of 88121.0 and last week's price of 87561.0.

The silver rate in Chennai today is 108600.0 per kg, down from 110600.0 yesterday and from 110500.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 87397.0 for 10 grams, down from 88127.0 yesterday and from 87767.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai is currently 100300.0 per kg, a decline from 103300.0 yesterday and 102700.0 last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is recorded at 87395.0 for 10 grams, lower than 88125.0 yesterday and 87565.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is 101800.0 per kg, down from 104800.0 yesterday and 104200.0 last week.

The April 2025 MCX futures for gold are trading at 84800.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a slight increase of 0.422 at the time of reporting.

For silver, the July 2025 MCX futures are trading at 99322.0 per kg, up by 0.259 at the time of reporting.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including inputs from major jewelers. Global demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and governmental policies significantly affect pricing. Additionally, international economic conditions and the strength of the US dollar compared to other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
