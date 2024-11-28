Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 28-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 28, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77693.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 92500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Thursday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7769.3 per gm, up by 290.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7123.3 per gm, up by 270.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -0.74%, whereas in the last month it has changed by 2.44%. The silver rate is 92500.0 per kg, with no change.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 77693.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 27-11-2024, the price of gold was 78713.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 22-11-2024 was 78133.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 92500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 27-11-2024, the price of silver was 94500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 22-11-2024 was 95000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 77541.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 27-11-2024, the price of gold was 78561.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 22-11-2024 was 77981.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 100600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 27-11-2024, the price of silver was 103100.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 22-11-2024 was 103600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 77547.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 27-11-2024, the price of gold was 78567.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 22-11-2024 was 77987.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 91800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 27-11-2024, the price of silver was 93800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 22-11-2024 was 94300.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 77545.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 27-11-2024, the price of gold was 78565.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 22-11-2024 was 77985.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 93300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 27-11-2024, the price of silver was 95300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 22-11-2024 was 95800.0/Kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 76820.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.335 at the time of publishing. The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at 90699.0 per kg, down by 0.899 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
