Today Gold Rate 28-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 28, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 78183.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 95500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Saturday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7818.3 per gm, up by 270.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7168.3 per gm, up by 250.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -0.01%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -0.15%. The silver rate is 95500.0 per kg, down by 200.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 78183.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 27-12-2024, the price of gold was 77633.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 22-12-2024 was 77623.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 95500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 27-12-2024, the price of silver was 94700.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 22-12-2024 was 94600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 78031.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 27-12-2024, the price of gold was 77481.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 22-12-2024 was 77471.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 102600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 27-12-2024, the price of silver was 101800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 22-12-2024 was 101700.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 78037.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 27-12-2024, the price of gold was 77487.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 22-12-2024 was 77477.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 95000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 27-12-2024, the price of silver was 94000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 22-12-2024 was 93900.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 78035.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 27-12-2024, the price of gold was 77485.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 22-12-2024 was 77475.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 96300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 27-12-2024, the price of silver was 95500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 22-12-2024 was 95400.0/Kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 77300.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.243 at the time of publishing.

The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at 90724.0 per kg, down by 0.652 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
