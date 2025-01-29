Today Gold Rate 29-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

The gold rate experienced a decline on Wednesday, with the price of 24 carat gold now standing at ₹8209.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of ₹320.0. Additionally, the rate for 22 carat gold is reported at ₹7526.3 per gram, down by ₹300.0. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -0.38%, and in the previous month, it has decreased by -5.33%. The silver price remains stable at ₹99500.0 per kg, with no change.

In Delhi, the current gold rate is ₹82093.0 for 10 grams. This reflects a drop from yesterday's price of ₹82583.0/10 grams on 28-01-2025, and a slight decrease from last week's price of ₹82273.0/10 grams on 23-01-2025.

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹99500.0 per kg. This marks a decline from yesterday's price of ₹100500.0/Kg on 28-01-2025, and it remains unchanged from last week's price of ₹99500.0/Kg on 23-01-2025.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹81941.0/10 grams, a decrease from yesterday's price of ₹82431.0/10 grams on 28-01-2025, and also lower than last week's price of ₹82121.0/10 grams on 23-01-2025.

The silver rate in Chennai is currently ₹106600.0/Kg, down from ₹107600.0/Kg yesterday on 28-01-2025, and consistent with last week's price of ₹106600.0/Kg on 23-01-2025.

In Mumbai, the gold rate is ₹81947.0/10 grams today, a drop from ₹82437.0/10 grams yesterday on 28-01-2025, and lower than last week's price of ₹82127.0/10 grams on 23-01-2025.

The silver rate in Mumbai stands at ₹98800.0/Kg today, down from ₹99800.0/Kg yesterday on 28-01-2025, and matching last week's price of ₹98800.0/Kg on 23-01-2025.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹81945.0/10 grams, which is a decrease from ₹82435.0/10 grams on 28-01-2025, and lower than last week's price of ₹82125.0/10 grams on 23-01-2025.

The silver rate in Kolkata is ₹100300.0/Kg today, reflecting a decrease from ₹101300.0/Kg on 28-01-2025, and consistent with last week's price of ₹100300.0/Kg on 23-01-2025.

The gold June 2025 MCX futures are trading at ₹81850.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a slight increase of ₹0.179 at the time of reporting.

The silver March 2025 MCX futures are trading at ₹90974.0 per kg, showing a decrease of ₹0.085 at the time of reporting.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. The global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies all contribute to these price dynamics. Furthermore, international factors, such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies, also significantly impact gold rates in the Indian market.