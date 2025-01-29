Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 29-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 29, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 82093.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 99500.0/Kg in Delhi.

The gold rate experienced a decline on Wednesday, with the price of 24 carat gold now standing at 8209.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of 320.0. Additionally, the rate for 22 carat gold is reported at 7526.3 per gram, down by 300.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -0.38%, and in the previous month, it has decreased by -5.33%. The silver price remains stable at 99500.0 per kg, with no change.

In Delhi, the current gold rate is 82093.0 for 10 grams. This reflects a drop from yesterday's price of 82583.0/10 grams on 28-01-2025, and a slight decrease from last week's price of 82273.0/10 grams on 23-01-2025.

The silver rate in Delhi today is 99500.0 per kg. This marks a decline from yesterday's price of 100500.0/Kg on 28-01-2025, and it remains unchanged from last week's price of 99500.0/Kg on 23-01-2025.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 81941.0/10 grams, a decrease from yesterday's price of 82431.0/10 grams on 28-01-2025, and also lower than last week's price of 82121.0/10 grams on 23-01-2025.

The silver rate in Chennai is currently 106600.0/Kg, down from 107600.0/Kg yesterday on 28-01-2025, and consistent with last week's price of 106600.0/Kg on 23-01-2025.

In Mumbai, the gold rate is 81947.0/10 grams today, a drop from 82437.0/10 grams yesterday on 28-01-2025, and lower than last week's price of 82127.0/10 grams on 23-01-2025.

The silver rate in Mumbai stands at 98800.0/Kg today, down from 99800.0/Kg yesterday on 28-01-2025, and matching last week's price of 98800.0/Kg on 23-01-2025.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 81945.0/10 grams, which is a decrease from 82435.0/10 grams on 28-01-2025, and lower than last week's price of 82125.0/10 grams on 23-01-2025.

The silver rate in Kolkata is 100300.0/Kg today, reflecting a decrease from 101300.0/Kg on 28-01-2025, and consistent with last week's price of 100300.0/Kg on 23-01-2025.

The gold June 2025 MCX futures are trading at 81850.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a slight increase of 0.179 at the time of reporting.

The silver March 2025 MCX futures are trading at 90974.0 per kg, showing a decrease of 0.085 at the time of reporting.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. The global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies all contribute to these price dynamics. Furthermore, international factors, such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies, also significantly impact gold rates in the Indian market.

See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
New Delhi 0C
