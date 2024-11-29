Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 29-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 29, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77513.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 92500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today, the gold rate has shown a decrease on Friday. The rate for 24 carat gold is 7751.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of 180.0. Meanwhile, the rate for 22 carat gold stands at 7106.3 per gram, down by 170.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by 2.07%, while over the last month, it has experienced a change of 5.09%. The silver rate remains stable at 92500.0 per kg, with no change.

Gold rate in Delhi today is recorded at 77513.0/10 grams. The previous day's price on 28-11-2024 was 77403.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 23-11-2024 was 79003.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Delhi today is 92500.0/Kg, unchanged from yesterday's price on 28-11-2024, which was also 92500.0/Kg. Last week's price on 23-11-2024 was 95000.0/Kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 77361.0/10 grams, an increase from 77251.0/10 grams yesterday, and a decrease from 78851.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is 100600.0/Kg, remaining constant from the previous day's price and lower than last week's 103600.0/Kg.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is noted at 77367.0/10 grams, up from 77257.0/10 grams yesterday, and down from 78857.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is 91800.0/Kg, unchanged from yesterday's price and down from 94300.0/Kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 77365.0/10 grams, an increase from yesterday's 77255.0/10 grams, and a decrease from 78855.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is 93300.0/Kg, remaining the same as yesterday's price and lower than last week's 95800.0/Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures are trading at 77075.0 per 10 gm, showing an increase of 0.678 at the time of publication.

The silver March 2025 MCX futures are trading at 91212.0 per kg, up by 1.195 at the time of publication.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact prices. Additionally, international factors such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also play a crucial role in determining gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
