Today Gold Rate 29-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Today, the gold rate has shown a decrease on Friday. The rate for 24 carat gold is ₹7751.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of ₹180.0. Meanwhile, the rate for 22 carat gold stands at ₹7106.3 per gram, down by ₹170.0.

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by 2.07%, while over the last month, it has experienced a change of 5.09%. The silver rate remains stable at ₹92500.0 per kg, with no change.

Gold rate in Delhi today is recorded at ₹77513.0/10 grams. The previous day's price on 28-11-2024 was ₹77403.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 23-11-2024 was ₹79003.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹92500.0/Kg, unchanged from yesterday's price on 28-11-2024, which was also ₹92500.0/Kg. Last week's price on 23-11-2024 was ₹95000.0/Kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹77361.0/10 grams, an increase from ₹77251.0/10 grams yesterday, and a decrease from ₹78851.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹100600.0/Kg, remaining constant from the previous day's price and lower than last week's ₹103600.0/Kg.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is noted at ₹77367.0/10 grams, up from ₹77257.0/10 grams yesterday, and down from ₹78857.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹91800.0/Kg, unchanged from yesterday's price and down from ₹94300.0/Kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹77365.0/10 grams, an increase from yesterday's ₹77255.0/10 grams, and a decrease from ₹78855.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹93300.0/Kg, remaining the same as yesterday's price and lower than last week's ₹95800.0/Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures are trading at ₹77075.0 per 10 gm, showing an increase of ₹0.678 at the time of publication.

The silver March 2025 MCX futures are trading at ₹91212.0 per kg, up by ₹1.195 at the time of publication.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact prices. Additionally, international factors such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also play a crucial role in determining gold rates in the Indian market.