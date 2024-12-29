Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 29-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 29, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 78013.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 95500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate decreased on Sunday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7801.3 per gm, down by 170.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7152.3 per gm, down by 160.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image



24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -0.39%, whereas in the last month it has changed by 0.49%. The silver rate is 95500.0 per kg, by 0.0.



Gold rate in Delhi
Gold rate in Delhi today is 78013.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 28-12-2024, the price of gold was 77913.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 23-12-2024 was 77613.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Delhi
Silver rate in Delhi today is 95500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 28-12-2024, the price of silver was 95700.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 23-12-2024 was 94500.0/Kg.



Gold rate in Chennai
Gold rate in Chennai today is 77861.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 28-12-2024, the price of gold was 77761.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 23-12-2024 was 77461.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Chennai
Silver rate in Chennai today is 102600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 28-12-2024, the price of silver was 102800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 23-12-2024 was 101600.0/Kg.



Gold rate in Mumbai
Gold rate in Mumbai today is 77867.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 28-12-2024, the price of gold was 77767.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 23-12-2024 was 77467.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Mumbai
Silver rate in Mumbai today is 95000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 28-12-2024, the price of silver was 94100.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 23-12-2024 was 93800.0/Kg.



Gold rate in Kolkata
Gold rate in Kolkata today is 77865.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 28-12-2024, the price of gold was 77765.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 23-12-2024 was 77465.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Kolkata
Silver rate in Kolkata today is 96300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 28-12-2024, the price of silver was 96500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 23-12-2024 was 95300.0/Kg.



The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 77300.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.243 at the time of publishing. The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at 90724.0 per kg, down by 0.652 at the time of publishing.



Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
