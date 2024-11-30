Today Gold Rate 30-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

The gold rate experienced an increase on Saturday, with the price of 24 carat gold recorded at ₹7829.3 per gram, reflecting an upward change of ₹780.0. Meanwhile, the rate for 22 carat gold stands at ₹7179.3 per gram, also up by ₹730.0. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has seen a change of 2.73%, while in the previous month, it has risen by 4.92%. Concurrently, the silver rate is currently at ₹94700.0 per kg, marking an increase of ₹2200.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is ₹78293.0 for 10 grams. This reflects a rise from yesterday's price of ₹77693.0/10 grams on 29-11-2024, and a decrease from the price of ₹79813.0/10 grams recorded last week on 24-11-2024.

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹94700.0/Kg, which represents a significant increase from the previous day's price of ₹92500.0/Kg, as well as a decrease from last week's price of ₹95100.0/Kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹78141.0/10 grams, up from ₹77541.0/10 grams yesterday and down from ₹79661.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹102800.0/Kg, up from ₹100600.0/Kg yesterday and down from ₹103700.0/Kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹78147.0/10 grams, an increase from ₹77547.0/10 grams yesterday and a decrease from ₹79667.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹94000.0/Kg, which is an increase from ₹91800.0/Kg yesterday and a decrease from ₹94400.0/Kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹78145.0/10 grams, which is higher than ₹77545.0/10 grams yesterday and lower than ₹79665.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹95500.0/Kg, up from ₹93300.0/Kg yesterday and down from ₹95900.0/Kg last week.

As of the time of publishing, the gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹76400.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of ₹0.893. The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹92947.0 per kg, showing an increase of ₹1.204.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international influences such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also significantly affect gold rates in the Indian market.