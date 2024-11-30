Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 30-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 30, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 78293.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 94700.0/Kg in Delhi.

The gold rate experienced an increase on Saturday, with the price of 24 carat gold recorded at 7829.3 per gram, reflecting an upward change of 780.0. Meanwhile, the rate for 22 carat gold stands at 7179.3 per gram, also up by 730.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has seen a change of 2.73%, while in the previous month, it has risen by 4.92%. Concurrently, the silver rate is currently at 94700.0 per kg, marking an increase of 2200.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is 78293.0 for 10 grams. This reflects a rise from yesterday's price of 77693.0/10 grams on 29-11-2024, and a decrease from the price of 79813.0/10 grams recorded last week on 24-11-2024.

The silver rate in Delhi today is 94700.0/Kg, which represents a significant increase from the previous day's price of 92500.0/Kg, as well as a decrease from last week's price of 95100.0/Kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 78141.0/10 grams, up from 77541.0/10 grams yesterday and down from 79661.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is 102800.0/Kg, up from 100600.0/Kg yesterday and down from 103700.0/Kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 78147.0/10 grams, an increase from 77547.0/10 grams yesterday and a decrease from 79667.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is 94000.0/Kg, which is an increase from 91800.0/Kg yesterday and a decrease from 94400.0/Kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 78145.0/10 grams, which is higher than 77545.0/10 grams yesterday and lower than 79665.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is 95500.0/Kg, up from 93300.0/Kg yesterday and down from 95900.0/Kg last week.

As of the time of publishing, the gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at 76400.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.893. The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at 92947.0 per kg, showing an increase of 1.204.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international influences such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also significantly affect gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
