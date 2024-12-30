Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 30-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 30, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 78003.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 95400.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today, the rate of 24 carat gold has decreased, settling at 7800.3 per gram, which is a decline of 10.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is 7151.3 per gram, also down by 10.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a change of -0.73%, while in the last month, it has changed by -0.01%. The current silver rate stands at 95400.0 per kg, representing a decrease of 100.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is 78003.0 for 10 grams. This marks a decrease from yesterday, where the price was 78183.0 for 10 grams, and from last week, where the price was 77613.0 for 10 grams.

The silver rate in Delhi today is 95400.0 per kg, down from yesterday's price of 95500.0 per kg and last week's price of 94400.0 per kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 77851.0 for 10 grams, a reduction from yesterday's price of 78031.0 for 10 grams, and from last week's price of 77461.0 for 10 grams.

The silver rate in Chennai today is 102500.0 per kg, down from 102600.0 per kg yesterday and from 101500.0 per kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 77857.0 for 10 grams, decreased from yesterday's price of 78037.0 for 10 grams and last week's price of 77467.0 for 10 grams.

The silver rate in Mumbai today stands at 94900.0 per kg, down from 95000.0 per kg yesterday and 93700.0 per kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 77855.0 for 10 grams, which is lower than yesterday's price of 78035.0 for 10 grams and last week's price of 77465.0 for 10 grams.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is 96200.0 per kg, decreased from 96300.0 per kg yesterday and 95200.0 per kg last week.

As for the futures market, gold for April 2025 on the MCX is trading at 77490.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.22 at the time of this report.

Similarly, silver for May 2025 on the MCX is trading at 90767.0 per kg, showing an increase of 0.066 at the time of this report.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from major jewelers, global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international elements such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also significantly impact gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
