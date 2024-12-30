Today Gold Rate 30-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Today, the rate of 24 carat gold has decreased, settling at ₹7800.3 per gram, which is a decline of ₹10.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is ₹7151.3 per gram, also down by ₹10.0. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a change of -0.73%, while in the last month, it has changed by -0.01%. The current silver rate stands at ₹95400.0 per kg, representing a decrease of ₹100.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is ₹78003.0 for 10 grams. This marks a decrease from yesterday, where the price was ₹78183.0 for 10 grams, and from last week, where the price was ₹77613.0 for 10 grams.

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹95400.0 per kg, down from yesterday's price of ₹95500.0 per kg and last week's price of ₹94400.0 per kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹77851.0 for 10 grams, a reduction from yesterday's price of ₹78031.0 for 10 grams, and from last week's price of ₹77461.0 for 10 grams.

The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹102500.0 per kg, down from ₹102600.0 per kg yesterday and from ₹101500.0 per kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹77857.0 for 10 grams, decreased from yesterday's price of ₹78037.0 for 10 grams and last week's price of ₹77467.0 for 10 grams.

The silver rate in Mumbai today stands at ₹94900.0 per kg, down from ₹95000.0 per kg yesterday and ₹93700.0 per kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹77855.0 for 10 grams, which is lower than yesterday's price of ₹78035.0 for 10 grams and last week's price of ₹77465.0 for 10 grams.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹96200.0 per kg, decreased from ₹96300.0 per kg yesterday and ₹95200.0 per kg last week.

As for the futures market, gold for April 2025 on the MCX is trading at ₹77490.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of ₹0.22 at the time of this report.

Similarly, silver for May 2025 on the MCX is trading at ₹90767.0 per kg, showing an increase of ₹0.066 at the time of this report.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from major jewelers, global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international elements such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also significantly impact gold rates in the Indian market.