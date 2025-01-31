Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 31-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 31, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 83203.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 101700.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Friday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8320.3 per gm, up by 170.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7628.3 per gm, up by 150.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 0.62%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -4.76%. The silver rate is 101700.0 per kg, up by 2200.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 83203.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 30-01-2025, the price of gold was 82093.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 25-01-2025 was 82603.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 101700.0/Kg. Yesterday on 30-01-2025, the price of silver was 99500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 25-01-2025 was 100700.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 83051.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 30-01-2025, the price of gold was 81941.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 25-01-2025 was 82451.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 108800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 30-01-2025, the price of silver was 106600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 25-01-2025 was 107800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 83057.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 30-01-2025, the price of gold was 81947.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 25-01-2025 was 82457.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 101000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 30-01-2025, the price of silver was 98800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 25-01-2025 was 100000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 83055.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 30-01-2025, the price of gold was 81945.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 25-01-2025 was 82455.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 102500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 30-01-2025, the price of silver was 100300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 25-01-2025 was 101500.0/Kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 82285.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.294 at the time of publishing. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at 93622.0 per kg, up by 0.188 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
