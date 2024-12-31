Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 31-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 31, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 78183.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 95400.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Tuesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7818.3 per gm, up by 180.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7168.3 per gm, up by 170.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -0.64%, whereas in the last month it has changed by 0.19%. The silver rate is 95400.0 per kg, unchanged.

Gold rate in Delhi
Gold rate in Delhi today is 78183.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 30-12-2024, the price of gold was 78013.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 25-12-2024 was 77513.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi
Silver rate in Delhi today is 95400.0/Kg. Yesterday on 30-12-2024, the price of silver was 95500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 25-12-2024 was 94400.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai
Gold rate in Chennai today is 78031.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 30-12-2024, the price of gold was 77861.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 25-12-2024 was 77361.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai
Silver rate in Chennai today is 102500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 30-12-2024, the price of silver was 102600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 25-12-2024 was 101500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai
Gold rate in Mumbai today is 78037.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 30-12-2024, the price of gold was 77867.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 25-12-2024 was 77367.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai
Silver rate in Mumbai today is 94800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 30-12-2024, the price of silver was 95000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 25-12-2024 was 93700.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata
Gold rate in Kolkata today is 78035.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 30-12-2024, the price of gold was 77865.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 25-12-2024 was 77365.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata
Silver rate in Kolkata today is 96200.0/Kg. Yesterday on 30-12-2024, the price of silver was 96300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 25-12-2024 was 95200.0/Kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 77034.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.029 at the time of publishing. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at 87191.0 per kg, down by 0.388 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
