Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Twitter says two security team leaders leaving company
business

Twitter says two security team leaders leaving company

Twitter did not specify whether the departures were voluntary.
Representative image (ANI)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 01:35 PM IST
Reuters | , New Delhi

Twitter Inc said on Friday its head of security is no longer at the company and its chief information security officer will depart in the coming weeks.

The shakeup comes after Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down as chief executive in November, handing the reins to top deputy Parag Agrawal, who has since reorganized the leadership structure of the social media company.

Twitter did not specify whether the departures were voluntary.

Peiter Zatko, a famed hacker more widely known as "Mudge," was appointed head of security in 2020 after Twitter suffered a security breach that allowed hackers to tweet from verified accounts for public figures including billionaire Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The New York Times first reported Zatko's departure and Rinki Sethi's upcoming departure as CISO earlier on Friday. Zatko and Sethi could not be immediately reached for comment.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter trend twitter twitter inc.
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP