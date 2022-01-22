Home / Business / Twitter says two security team leaders leaving company
business

Twitter says two security team leaders leaving company

Twitter did not specify whether the departures were voluntary.
Representative image&nbsp;(ANI)
Representative image (ANI)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 01:35 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | , New Delhi

Twitter Inc said on Friday its head of security is no longer at the company and its chief information security officer will depart in the coming weeks.

The shakeup comes after Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down as chief executive in November, handing the reins to top deputy Parag Agrawal, who has since reorganized the leadership structure of the social media company.

Twitter did not specify whether the departures were voluntary.

Peiter Zatko, a famed hacker more widely known as "Mudge," was appointed head of security in 2020 after Twitter suffered a security breach that allowed hackers to tweet from verified accounts for public figures including billionaire Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The New York Times first reported Zatko's departure and Rinki Sethi's upcoming departure as CISO earlier on Friday. Zatko and Sethi could not be immediately reached for comment.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter trend twitter twitter inc. + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out