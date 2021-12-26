Vivaldi’s web browser for cars such as Polestar 2 touches upon the next frontier

Norwegian tech company Vivaldi wasn’t content making web browsers for smartphones and computing devices. The company has made the first web browser for the Android Automotive OS and the first to take advantage of this is the Polestar 2 luxury electric car, made by Swedish auto company Polestar. In fact, not just the Android Automotive OS, but Vivaldi’s browser app for cars is one of the first full-fledged web browser apps across all automotive platforms.

Polestar 2 owners will need to access the Play Store via the in-car system (this is an 11-inch infotainment display) and download the compatible Vivaldi web browser. The functionality and feature lists are largely replicated from the powerful Vivaldi web browsers for desktop computing devices and smartphones. These include tabbed browsing, the ability to stream media, access online shopping, notes as well as extensive security features including an ad blocker, privacy-friendly translation tool, tracking protection, and encrypted sync functionality.

“We value transparency, privacy, and responsible innovation – including the fact that we have our servers in Iceland, one of Polestar’s newest markets. Like Polestar, we are a challenger brand,” says Jon Stephenson von Tetzchner, CEO at Vivaldi, in a statement. “Now there is basically no limit to the web content you can explore in Polestar 2 – even some of your favourite streaming platforms,” says Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar.

Vivaldi points out that the browser app will only be accessible in the car when the Polestar 2 is parked. If you are streaming content via the browser, it will switch to an audio-only mode as soon as the car starts moving again.

Web browsers for the next generation of cars will be something which tech companies will also focus on, in the coming months. Till now, Tesla’s line-up of EVs were the only cars till now to offer a full-spec web browser on the vehicle’s infotainment system—that one is based on the Chromium foundations, the same as the Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge web browsers you use on your PCs and phones.

In fact, Tesla, earlier this week, confirmed that in-car gaming will be disabled (even for passengers, yes) when the Tesla car is moving. This announcement came after the USA’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) did an evaluation of the gaming feature called ‘Passenger Play’. Turned out, gaming in a moving car isn’t safe.

The Polestar 2 is priced upwards of $38,400 (in the US market) and £39,900 (in the UK). It is made by pureplay electric vehicle maker Polestar, which is owned by Swedish carmaker Volvo and its Chinese parent company, Geely. The Polestar 2 succeeded the Polestar 1 and is sold in multiple variants in different markets, including the 231 hp (horsepower rated; that’s with a 170kW single motor and 78 Wh lithium-ion battery) trim and the more powerful option that delivers 408 hp (this is with 300kW dual motors and 78 Wh battery).

Polestar 2’s operating system is Google’s Android Automotive OS, which the owner interfaces with via the 11.2-inch infotainment display. You’ll get access to Google’s apps including Google Maps and services as well as third-party apps including Spotify and A Better Route Planner. Polestar also offers users a smartphone app that includes functionality such as a Digital Key for locking and unlocking the Polestar 2 as well as remote controls including the ability to activate climate control before you sit in the car.

The Vivaldi web browser will be available for Polestar 2 vehicles in all European markets where the car is sold, in the US as well as parts of Asia Pacific excluding China and South Korea.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON