What is new ‘jumped deposit’ scam targeting UPI users? Here's how to protect yourself

A new cyber scam, known as the 'Jumped Deposit' scam, is making rounds targeting UPI users. The scam operates by luring victims into authorising unauthorised withdrawals from their bank accounts. The National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal had received several complaints regarding this new scam(Representational Image/Pixabay)

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Tamil Nadu Police initially issued the scam alert in December 2024.

How does ‘jumped deposit’ scam work?

The scam begins with the fraudster sending a small amount, maybe around ₹5,000 for example to a potential victim's bank account using UPI.

The scammer then immediately initiates a withdrawal request for a much greater sum of money.

This sudden and unexpected deposit may cause the victim to check their account balance promptly.

However, when they open their banking app and enter their personal identification number (PIN), the fraudulent withdrawal gets approved, and the scammer pockets the difference.

“Scammers exploit the recipient’s curiosity over an unsolicited deposit to access their funds,” The Hindu reported citing officials.

How protect yourself from jumped deposit scam?

There are two ways to avoid losing money to the jumped deposit scam.

Wait for around 15-30 minutes before checking your bank balance since this would cause withdrawal requests to expire.

Enter an incorrect PIN on purpose for the first time. This cancels all active withdrawal requests.

