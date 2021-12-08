Employers have developed more sophisticated modes of exploitation: Advocate Gayathri Poti

In earlier times, exploitation of labour was very “visceral and unambiguous” and one could understand the same just from looking at the arrangement, but today “employers have developed more sophisticated modes of exploitation” that only a “trained eye” will be able to spot, advocate Gayathri Poti said.

She was speaking on the occasion of Justice P Subramonian Poti Memorial Lecture at the Subramonian Poti Hall at Kerala Club in New Delhi.

Justice Poti served as the former chief justice of Kerala and Gujarat high courts, who was popularly known for his rulings for the poor people of the country. Notably, advocate Gayathri is his granddaughter.

The memorial lecture saw advocate Gayathri along with advocate Prasanth VG – both practising in Bengaluru, talk about “Contract Labour and Law – Indian Experiments.” The event was organised by Kerala Club president Omchery NN Pillai and other members, and saw the attendance of Armed Forces Tribunal chairperson Justice Rajendra Menon as the chief guest.

During the memorial lecture, advocate Gayathri shed light on the gig economy of India, which is driven by the digital advancement of the modern times. Explaining who gig workers are, she gave reference of gig workers in popular platforms such as Uber, Ola, Zomato, Swiggy and Big Basket delivery firms, among others.

How gig workers face exploitation?

Advocate Gayathri highlighted how people were heavily dependent on workers of Uber, Zomato and Swiggy, among others, during the lockdown induced by the first and the second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India. “You would assume that these workers had some sort of protection or some benefit accruing out of their employment apart from their salaries but unfortunately that is not the case,” advocate Gayathri said, adding that the workers were termed as ‘independent contractors’.

Explaining the problem behind such a term, she noted that such classification as opposed to a regular employee, refrains the gig workers from availing of regular protection that employers are obligated to offer under the labour enactments.

“So, a gig worker does not have the right to any kind of insurance including health insurance, sick leaves, paid holidays, pension and gratuity or provident fund benefits,” she said, stressing on the fact that several of these workers hail from the economically weaker sections (EWS) of the society.

Why does exploitation happen among gig workers?

Advocate Gayathri said that on a superficial level, it may appear as if the relationship between gig workers and their employers is not traditional since one can choose when to login to the app and when to start working, among others.

“This is precisely what is said by a lot of these companies – they say that their liability is very limited and that they are not responsible for the welfare of these workers because the company connects the gig worker with the customer by providing them with the technology aspect and hence, these gig-workers aren’t employed by these platforms,” she added during the event.

She said that even the contracts of the gig workers are penned in a way that would show as if the employer doesn’t have any role to the play, and the final agreement is between the worker and the customer.

The lawyer mentioned that digital platforms have adequate large resources at their disposal and hence, their contracts for the gig workers are drafted in such a manner that it protects the firm from the chance of any employment liability.

“This is a modern issue of exploitation and the question is whether there’s a planned subversion by the employers to avoid having to provide employment benefits under various enactments,” advocate Gayathri noted.

Is there a solution to eradicate exploitation of gig workers?

Speaking about how gig workers can be classified by their employers, advocate Gayathri referred to two cases handled by her grandfather Justice Poti. While one case throws light on a ruling by Justice Poti 35 years ago wherein the court noted that there was a “planned subversion of the laws” on part of the employer and also a “deliberate attempt to avoid falling under [labour] laws.” The case was betwee Lokh Adhikar Singh versus the State of Gujrat and others in which Singh – a society focussed on the upgradation of social and democratic rights, approached the court claiming that Surat’s textile workers were being made to work in horrible conditions and their poverty was being exploited.

Meanwhile, the other case was Rohit Vasavacia versus Indian Farmers Fertilizers Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) in which two of the firm’s labourers approached the court alleging that the contract labourers hired by contractors to work in the factory were deplorable. A probe by a court-appointed panel found that labourers were “overworked, wages weren’t paid on time and even if they were, it was a lot less than the minimum wage.”

In the second matter, Justice Poti ordered the production of several of the workers to take their statements directly, and also asked the court-appointed committee to make arrangements to pay wages to all those who wanted to leave the IFFCO factory in the meantime.

“As a consequence, during the pendency of the proceedings itself, the workers witnessed a drastic improvement in regard to their work conditions as the contractors did not want implicate themselves any further,” advocate Gayathri mentioned, saying that the contractors obtained licenses under the contract labour law, and the workers’ food quality improved too, among others.

She said that in both the cases, the contractors argued that they had no real obligation towards the workers and that the latter have been working “voluntarily” and could depart anytime they wanted.

“Justice Poti said that forced labour was not restricted to the traditional understanding where workers were physically restrained from leaving the work, it would have to include those instances where persons were financially/economically compelled to perform work in inhuman conditions without the safeguards and amenities available to them under the law,” advocate Gayathri pointed out.

She explained that in case of gig workers too, the voluntary work is a point often raised by digital app-based platforms. “In India, under the new proposed Labour Code, the central government, unlike earlier, is empowered to frame welfare scheme for such unorganised worker, including gig workers that [consists of] insurance coverage, maternity and health benefits, retirement benefits, etc but of course but unfortunately, the enactment and the welfare schemes have not come into force as of yet,” advocate Gayathri highlighted.

What teachings did advocate Gayathri imbibe from her grandfather?

Lovingly known as ‘ajju’ to her, advocate Gayathri said that the last one moth proved to be fruitful in rendering her a new insight into her grandfather – Justice Poti. “I was 5 when he passed away and while I had learnt about his landmark judgments and his general achievements, it’s only after the last month’s research that I truly realized how passionate he was in his relentless pursuit of justice for the most underprivileged in society,” she said during the memorial at Kerala Club.

She said that her ajju often said that his experiences as the lawyer showed that there is “always a society behind each client.”

“Whenever a client approached him with a problem, Justice Poti would go beyond just the problem at hand and evaluate the background from which the client came because he knew that a lot of these issues were not just an issue faced by that individual litigant but rather an issue faced by society at large,” advocate Gayathri added about her grandfather.

Advocate Gayathri said that she hopes to contribute “at least a fraction” of what Justice Poti did for the legal profession in India and to the society at large.

