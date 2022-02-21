These IT firms are gearing up to bring back employees to offices

With the covid-19 cases witnessing a decline across the country, top tech firms have initiated the process to bring their employees back to offices.

According to news reports, three prominent IT firms viz. Wipro, Cognizant and Infosys are heading to the Work From Office model that existed before the pandemic struck.

In Wipro, all managerial level employees who are vaccinated, have been asked to return to offices by March 3, News 18 reported.

However, news reports quoted Wipro spoksperson that such employees will be called to the office only two days a week as of nowm while other employees can continue to work from home.

On the other hand, tech giant Cognizant is planning to reopen the office on a voluntary basis by April. According to the Economic Times, Shantanu Jha, the vice president of human resources in Cognizant India said the company is planning to reopen offices in a phased manner.

For the employees who are not assigned to a client site or are working remotely, the company's workweek under the hybrid model will consist of three days in the office and two from wherever such employees work best.

In Infosys, more than 96% of the employees are working from home and the company is expecting to continue with the hybrid model through this year. However, offices will reopen for a larger number of employees in the coming three-four months.

Since the emergence of Covid-19 in the country in late January 2020, work from home (WFH) has been the new normal for a majority of office goers. However, people working in the industrial sector, government services among others have been attending offices.

