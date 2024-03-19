With over a record of 120 hair transplant procedures month on month, Redefine Hair Transplant and Plastic Surgery Center establishes itself as a Leader in Hair Transplants in Hyderabad

Hyderabad. Currently, they perform more than 120 hair transplant procedures each month which is a record in itself. Hyderabad-based Dr. Harikiran Chekuri is a renowned Hair Transplant & Plastic Surgeon, founder of Redefine Hair Transplant and Plastic Surgery Center. Apart from hair transplantation, Dr.Chekuri also performs various plastic and cosmetic surgeries that improve his patients quality of life and image. He has established his clinics at three locations in Hyderabad viz. Kothapet, Gachibowli and Kukatpally. Each of his clinics has a team of expert plastic surgeons and trained assistants to take care of the patients. He attends to all his patients at these clinics. Board-certified Dr.Chekuri is highly regarded for his exceptional plastic surgery skills. His vision of transforming people’s lives through advanced surgical procedures has led to the establishment of Redefine Hair Transplant and Plastic Surgery Center. Dr.Harikiran Chekuri states, ‘I have always strived hard to perform every hair transplant to the best of my abilities and have succeeded in them. I am grateful to my patients for trusting me to perform their hair transplant procedures ensuring the best possible outcomes.’ Speaking of Dr.Harikiran Chekuri, he is a celebrity plastic surgeon with 20 years of experience, and one of the medical heads at ClinicSpots, a leading medical tourism and healthcare portal states. He is considered one of the leading plastic surgeons in Hyderabad, ‘Dr. Harikiran Chekuri's advice is remarkable in gaining the desired results for hair transplant procedures. His precision in surgical skills, sense of aesthetics and visionary abilities are best put to use when performing hair transplant procedures. As a witness to his expertise, we have seen unparalleled perfection in hair transplant procedures in his patients, which include celebrities, public figures and those from all walks of life.’ At Redefine, patients can also seek non-surgical hair treatments such as mesotherapy and Platelet Rich Plasma therapy at Redefine Hair Transplant and Plastic Surgery Center. Both these therapies promote hair growth and prevent baldness. PRP therapy injects the patient's blood plasma into the bald area to encourage growth. Mesotherapy refers to the administration of nutrient-rich injection into the mesoderm for stimulating hair growth. Both treatments are effective standalone treatments and can be recommended to enhance hair regrowth after a transplant. Dr.Harikiran Chekuri recalls a case of a 25-year-old Tollywood film personality with pre-mature balding who approached for treatment. He admitted his low morale and confidence. His receding hairline gave him sleepless nights and he could not focus on his acting career. Dr.Chekuri examined the patient and conducted certain diagnostic tests. The patient was evaluated with Grade 3 baldness. Dr.Harikiran Chekuri recommended a hair transplant procedure with the PRP. Upon the consent of the patients, Dr Chekuri performed the procedure. He carefully explained and guided the patient on the after-procedure maintenance routine which is equally important for optimal results. Today, he is a successful Tollywood actor and a celebrity in his own right. He is immensely grateful to Dr.Harikiran and his team for their excellent treatment and experience at the Redefine Hair Transplant and Plastic Surgery Centre. Dr.Chekuri states, ‘Ageing is inevitable but with continuous and timely routine and care we can slow down ageing and retain our youthful image and personality for longer periods. Kind, warm and friendly, Dr.Chekuri is always helpful and cooperative with his patients. He puts them at ease and clears their doubts patiently. He is credited with successfully performing over 80,000 plastic surgeries including body contouring, breast surgeries, hair transplant procedures and much more. He has excellent skills in performing both surgical procedures and non-surgical techniques. Redefine Hair Transplant and Plastic Surgery Center 3rd Floor, Axis Bank Building, Beside OMNI Hospital, Kothapet 'X' Road, Road No. 2, Laxmi Nagar Colony, Kothapet, Hyderabad, Telangana 50003 Redefine Hair Transplant and Plastic Surgery Center 3rd Floor, Millennium Square, Above Ratnadeep Supermarket, Lumbini Avenue, Near Bio Diversity, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana 500032 Redefine Hair Transplant and Plastic Surgery Center 1st Floor, Kapil Complex, 21/A, Vasanth Nagar Main Rd, Dharma Reddy Colony Phase VI, Kukatpally, Hyderabad, Telangana 500072 About Redefine Hair Transplant and Plastic Surgery Center Considered one of the most reliable plastic surgery center in Hyderabad, Redefine Hair Transplant and Plastic Surgery Center provides unparalleled services including hair transplant and cosmetic surgeries for hair, face and body. Their team of certified plastic surgeons and skilled professionals is dedicated to ensuring that their patients receive the best possible care. Each of the clinics is fortified with state-of-the-art equipment and advanced surgical procedures, which make it a premier choice for individuals seeking hair transplant procedures and plastic surgery services in Hyderabad. .

