5 best cars under ₹15 lakh with 6 airbags as standard

Volkswagen Taigun

The Volkswagen Taigun brings a 5-star safety rating with 6 airbags as standard across all trims. The compact SUV brings features such as ABS, ESC, hill hold assist, and TPMS. It additionally comes with traction control for improved stability in critical scenarios or when you want to have fun with the throttle. Further features include rear parking sensors, rear-view camera, and park assist. While ADAS is not included with the SUV, those interested in the feature can choose to wait for the upcoming Taigun facelift, which is expected to add it to the top-spec variants.

Tata Sierra

The Tata Sierra marks the return of the iconic nameplate to the Indian market in the form of an all-new compact SUV. While it has not yet been crash tested by an NCAP body, it continues to align with Tata's values on safety and brings 6 airbags as standard alongside features such as ABS, EBD, and a 360-degree camera. It also adds a Level-2 ADAS system with 22 features and comes with a seat belt reminder system.

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos has entered its second generation and brings new safety features to the package. Buyers get 6 airbags as standard alongside ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, an electronic parking brake, and TPMS. The compact SUV gets a 360-degree camera and Level-2 ADAS with 28 features, including front collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control, blind view monitor and more.

Hyundai i20

The Hyundai i20 has been updated to bring six airbags from its base variant, with further standard features including ESC, vehicle stability management, hill-start assist, and TPMS. The hatchback also brings auto headlamps, speed-sensing auto door lock, 3-point seatbelts, and a rear camera with dynamic guidelines.

Tata Punch