Complete list of zero-star rated cars still on-sale in India despite poor crash test results

The Indian passenger vehicles market is constantly evolving each passing year with a broader range of launches across segments, new advancements in technology and powertrain solutions, as well as growing levels of infrastructure. Out of these, safety was perhaps the most underrated area of improvement that often went unnoticed by the general public. For the longest time, car safety and associated features were either missing from the list of top buyer priorities or were listed so far down, one might as well forget about them altogether. Instead, when it came to buying a new car, conversations among Indian consumers would generally revolve around affordability, mileage, and design, in that exact order. While safety and its associated features often went undiscussed, it is now among the top non-negotiables when it comes to buying a new car

As of today, however, safety is among the top non-negotiables, with most buyers paying closer attention to crash test ratings from New Car Assessment Programmes such as Global NCAP or Bharat NCAP. So much so that cars with poor safety ratings find it difficult, and rightfully so, to capture a tangible share of the market. If you are currently in the market looking for a new car, you need to be aware of the ones that will protect you in case of mishaps, as well as the ones that do little to keep you safe. To this end, we have compiled a definitive list of cars with zero-star ratings that are, somehow, still on sale in India:

Citroen Basalt:

The Citroen Basalt is the latest car to get the zero-star safety rating, with weak protection for the driver and passenger's head and neck areas.

The Citroen Basalt is the latest car to get the zero-star safety rating, having undergone a crash test from the Latin NCAP body. It scored weak per15.75 points in Adult Occupant Protection, 28.59 points in Child Occupant Protection, 25.62 points in Pedestrian and Vulnerable Road Users, and 15.00 points in Safety Assist Systems. Its zero-star rating was attributed to weak protection for driver's and passenger’s head and chest areas during frontal impact, as well as the lack of standard side head protection airbags. While it does feature ESC as standard and did moderately well in pedestrian safety, it does not offer an automated emergency braking system (AEB) or other safety assists, such as speed and lane assist systems.

Citroen C3/C3 Aircross/e-C3:

The Citroen e-C3 received a zero-star rating, having scored a maximum of 20.86 points in adult protection and 10.55 points in child protection.

The Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross both returned with zero-star safety ratings with the Brazil-spec models, highlighting concerns surrounding the Stellantis-owned brand. Both feature two airbags, ESC, seatbelt load limiters, ISOFIX child-seat mounts and seat belt reminders as standard. This is different than the India-spec models, which now offer six airbags from the entry-level variants, alongside features such as seatbelt load limiters, ISOFIX child-seat mounts and seat belt reminders.

The Citroen C3 Aircross scored 13.20 points in adult occupant protection, an appalling 5.57 points in child occupant protection, and 23.79 points in the pedestrian protection and vulnerable road users test. In the safety assist test, the C3 Aircross received 15.00 points.

The C3 scored 12.21 points in adult occupant protection, 5.93 points in child occupant protection, 23.88 points in pedestrian and vulnerable road users protection and 15 points in safety assist system.

The Citroen e-C3 was also given a zero-star rating, having scored a maximum of 20.86 points in adult protection and 10.55 points in child protection. Its poor results were attributed to the weak protection offered to the driver’s and passenger’s chests as well as an absence of side crash protection. Moreover, the child seat was a forward-facing unit that could not protect the child dummy from excessive forward impact.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10:

The Maruti Alto K10 performed poorly at the Global NCAP in 2023 with just two stars for adult safety and a zero-star rating for child safety.

The Maruti Alto K10 performed poorly at the Global NCAP in 2023 with just two stars for adult safety and a zero-star rating for child safety. It offered marginal protection to the driver’s and passenger’s chests, while the knees showed weak protection as they could impact dangerous structures behind the front fascia. While it scored 21.67 points for adult protection, it could not surpass 3.52 points for child protection. The child seat was not able to prevent excessive forward movement and exposed the head to a high risk of injury.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR:

While the WagonR offered good protection to the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck, chest protection was rated as weak.

The WagonR scored even less, 19.69 points for adult occupant protection and 3.40 points for child protection. These points gave it a 1-star adult protection rating and none for child safety. While it offered good protection to the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck, chest protection was rated as weak. The footwell and bodywell areas were rated as unstable, and knee protection was marginal, with the risk of impacting dangerous structures behind the front fascia.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso:

The S-Presso received a one-star rating in adult protection and zero stars in child protection

The S-Presso scored one star in adult protection with 20.03 points out of 34.00 and zero stars in child protection, accumulating 3.52 points out of 49.00. It offered good protection to the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck region, but lost out with poor chest protection. The footwell and bodywell areas were rated as unstable, while knee protection for both front row occupants remained marginal.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis:

The Ignis was given 16.48 points in adult protection and 3.86 points in child protection

The Maruti Ignis was given 16.48 points in adult protection and 3.86 points in child protection, resulting in a one-star rating for adults and none for child safety. The driver’s and passenger’s heads and necks received good protection and so did the tibias, but the knees were offered marginal protection. While the footwell area was rated as stable, the bodywell was unstable and incapable of withstanding further loadings. In side crash impacts, it was rated poorly and did not offer side head airbags.

In spite of these ratings, Maruti cars are now expected to perform better with the latest updates that include 6 airbags across the board, alongside features that were missing on previous models, such as Electronic Stability Program (ESP), ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and three-point seatbelts.